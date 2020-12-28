    Yu Darvish Trade Rumors: Padres 'Deep into Talks' with Cubs for Star Pitcher

    The San Diego Padres may not be done acquiring All-Star pitchers with Yu Darvish reportedly on their radar. 

    Per Dennis Lin, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, the Padres are "deep into talks" with the Chicago Cubs about Darvish which would include "multiple players" going to Chicago if the deal gets done.

    Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported there is "growing optimism" the Padres will finalize a deal for Darvish "as soon as today."

    Coming off their first playoff appearance since 2006, San Diego's front office is being aggressive in trying to maximize its roster's championship window.

    Lin, Josh Tolentino and Ken Rosenthal reported on Sunday night that the Padres have an agreement in place to acquire 2018 American League Cy Young winner Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays for Luis Patino, Francisco Mejía, Blake Hunt and Cole Wilcox. 

    MLB.com's Jon Heyman noted that San Diego isn't among the teams on Darvish's 12-team no-trade clause on his contract, meaning the Cubs can deal him without needing his approval. 

    The Cubs are among many teams in Major League Baseball that appear to be in cost-cutting mode this offseason. Kyle Schwarber was non-tendered a contract as he was heading into his final year of arbitration.

    ESPN's Buster Olney reported in November that Chicago was willing "to move almost any veteran—as well as just about anyone from the core group of position players who won the 2016 World Series, including shortstop Javier Baez."

    Darvish's $22 million salary in 2021 is projected to be the highest on the Cubs roster. The right-hander finished second in National League Cy Young voting last season. He went 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 93 strikeouts in 76 innings. 

