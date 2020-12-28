Keyontae Johnson Attended Florida Practice as Assistant; Return Timeline Unknown

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

Florida men's basketball player Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during the Gators' Dec. 12 matchup with Florida State and was later diagnosed with acute myocarditis (heart inflammation), attended practice on Monday and assisted the coaching staff.

"Johnson is back with us and doing well," head coach Mike White told reporters. "We're extremely grateful and thankful to everyone in this country and throughout the world who prayed for him."

White added that he had "no idea" when Johnson might be able to play again for the team.

Johnson's family released the following statement regarding his recovery last week:

"We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery. Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we've understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae's illness. As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work.

"We are committed to sharing not only updates on Keyontae but also any information we think could help others. When we have that, we will share it. Until then, we continue to be grateful for the care and support Keyontae is receiving."

Johnson, 21, was the SEC Preseason Player of the Year after averaging 14 points and 7.1 rebounds as a sophomore. He was voted to the All-SEC first team last season and was also a 2020-21 Wooden Award preseason selection.

Zach Abolverdi of the Gainesville Sun (via USA Today) reported that Johnson is "expected to be out for a minimum of three months and will likely miss the rest of the 2020-21 season."