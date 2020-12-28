    Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist to Undergo Open-Heart Surgery

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 28, 2020
    FILE - New York Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist reacts after a save during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in New York, in this Sunday, March 1, 2020, file photo. The Flyers defeated the Rangers 5-3. Star goalie Henrik Lundqvist will sit out the upcoming NHL season because of a heart condition, announcing the news a little more than two months after joining the Washington Capitals. Lundqvist posted a written statement and a videotaped one on social media Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, saying it was a
    Seth Wenig/Associated Press

    Washington Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist will have open-heart surgery after previously announcing he would miss the 2020-21 season. 

    Lundqvist wrote on Twitter he will be having an aortic root and ascending aortic replacement procedure:

    The Capitals signed Lundqvist to a one-year contract in October. He was expected to be the primary backup goalie behind Ilya Samsonov. 

    On Dec. 17, Lundqvist posted a statement on Twitter that he would be unable to play in the upcoming season after receiving test results and consulting with doctors about a heart issue:

    Lundqvist became a free agent this offseason after the New York Rangers bought out the final year of his contract.

    The 38-year-old spent the past 15 seasons with the Rangers, making the All-Star team five times and winning the 2011-12 Vezina Trophy. He's the franchise's all-time leader in wins (459), shutouts (64) and games played by a goalie (887). 

     

