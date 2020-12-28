Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist to Undergo Open-Heart Surgery

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Washington Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist will have open-heart surgery after previously announcing he would miss the 2020-21 season.

Lundqvist wrote on Twitter he will be having an aortic root and ascending aortic replacement procedure:

The Capitals signed Lundqvist to a one-year contract in October. He was expected to be the primary backup goalie behind Ilya Samsonov.

On Dec. 17, Lundqvist posted a statement on Twitter that he would be unable to play in the upcoming season after receiving test results and consulting with doctors about a heart issue:

Lundqvist became a free agent this offseason after the New York Rangers bought out the final year of his contract.

The 38-year-old spent the past 15 seasons with the Rangers, making the All-Star team five times and winning the 2011-12 Vezina Trophy. He's the franchise's all-time leader in wins (459), shutouts (64) and games played by a goalie (887).