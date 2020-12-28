MLB Rumors: Padres Making 'Serious Run At' Ha-Seong Kim After Blake Snell Trade

Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres are hoping to build off their success in 2020 by reportedly looking to add South Korean star Ha-Seong Kim.

Per ESPN's Buster Olney, the Padres are "taking a serious run" at the 25-year-old shortstop.

San Diego is closing in on adding add Blake Snell to its pitching staff. Dennis Lin, Josh Tolentino and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the Padres have an agreement in place with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire the 2018 American League Cy Young winner for Luis Patino, Francisco Mejía, Blake Hunt and Cole Wilcox

Kim made his debut in the Korean Baseball Organization as an 18-year-old in 2014. He was originally a third-round draft pick by the Nexen Heroes and spent five seasons with the team.

Over the past two years, Kim has been the starting shortstop for the Kiwoom Heroes. He ranked 11th in OPS (.920), 12th in on-base percentage (.397) and 20th in batting average (.306) in 138 games during the 2020 season.

In May, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America named Kim as the top Major League Baseball prospect playing in the KBO:

"He is a good athlete with good instincts at the position and has the average arm strength to stay on the left side of the infield. He projects to be an above-average hitter and has enough power to hit 12-15 home runs per year in the majors. Kim is likely to face an adjustment period at the plate when he first arrives in the U.S., but he has the athleticism and twitch to adjust and eventually hit major league velocity."



The Padres aren't lacking for infielders at the moment. Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. finished in the top four in NL MVP voting last season. Jake Cronenworth was the NL Rookie of the Year runner-up after posting an .831 OPS in 54 games.

Cronenworth primarily plays second base, but he's capable of playing multiple infield positions. Kim would presumably be asked to play second base if he signs with the Padres because Tatis is entrenched at shortstop.