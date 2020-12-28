3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 16 Loss

0 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns fans have become accustomed to disappointment. They got more of it over the weekend, both on and off the field. On Saturday, a positive COVID-19 test and the ensuing contact tracing left the Browns down their top four receivers and two starting linebackers. With starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. also out, Cleveland was immensely short-handed against the New York Jets.

As many longtime Cleveland fans might have expected, the Browns couldn't overcome the massive obstacle and fell to the New York Jets on Sunday.

Now, Cleveland faces the very real possibility of missing the playoffs as a 10-win team.

While Saturday's development put the Browns in a tough spot, it's not the only reason that they lost this game. Here's what we learned from Cleveland's 23-16 loss to the Jets.