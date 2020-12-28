NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Mike Hoffman, Michael Grabner's Free Agency

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The NHL will soon be back. It's been an unorthodox offseason, and it didn't begin until the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup on Sept. 28. But the 2020-21 season will finally begin Jan. 13.

Things are going to be a bit different, as it will be a 56-game season with realigned divisions. And during the regular season, teams won't be playing opponents from outside their division. But NHL hockey is on the horizon, even if it will be taking a slightly different form.

That means there isn't much more time for the league's 31 teams to construct their rosters for the upcoming campaign. So there could be some imminent moves as training camps start opening.

Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NHL as the offseason winds down.

Blues' Interest in Hoffman Dates Back Several Years

On Sunday, one of the top available free agents came off the board when Mike Hoffman signed a professional tryout agreement with the St. Louis Blues. The 31-year-old forward will be in training camp with the team, and it's hard to imagine he won't end up getting a contract.

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, there was "a lot of interest" in Hoffman across the league. However, with other top free-agent forwards not getting huge deals this offseason, Hoffman "was going to carefully consider his best fit," leading to this agreement with St. Louis. And apparently, the Blues have had interest in Hoffman in the past too.

"It's not the first time they've considered Hoffman," Friedman wrote. "When Ottawa decided to trade him [in 2018], the Blues did a deep dive and were very much in the race to acquire him."

However, Hoffman ended up with the Florida Panthers that offseason after he was traded twice on June 19, 2018 (first from the Senators to the San Jose Sharks and then to the Panthers). After spending seven seasons in Ottawa, he spent the past two years playing for Florida.

Hoffman put up great numbers with the Panthers, tallying 129 points (65 goals and 64 assists) in 151 games. If he can play at that level for Blues, they would boast another strong offensive weapon in their top six.

That is, of course, assuming Hoffman ends up getting a contract from St. Louis prior to the start of the season. But it seems likely that is how this agreement will end up considering he was one of the top offensive players available this offseason.

Grabner Unlikely to Sign with Team Before Season

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Michael Grabner has played for six teams over his 11-year NHL career. But the 33-year-old forward is a free agent after being bought out by the Arizona Coyotes in October, and while he's likely to sign with a team at some point, it may not be in the near future.

According to Craig Morgan of AZ Coyotes Insider, Grabner has had discussions with several teams but will continue to assess his situation as the season gets underway. Morgan noted that Grabner previously stated he would wait until training camp was closer before "exploring his options."

Grabner spent the past two seasons with the Coyotes, tallying 27 points (17 goals and 10 assists) in 87 games. His numbers may have been slightly down from earlier in his career, but he proved he can still be a solid depth player.

Before his two seasons in Arizona, Grabner spent time with the Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils. He could return to one of those teams, but it's unclear which teams he's had discussions with as the start of training camp arrives.

With the season beginning Jan. 13, it will be interesting to see how long Grabner remains a free agent before signing with a team and getting back on the ice. It could depend on injuries that occur early on in the campaign and which teams consequently end up being in the market for a veteran forward.