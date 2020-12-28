3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 16 Win

0 of 3

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears' midseason struggles are far behind them. And now they could be on their way to the playoffs for only the second time in 10 seasons.

On Sunday, the Bears used a big second half to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 41-17 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. It was Chicago's third straight victory after it had lost six games in a row before that.

With the game tied late in the first half, Cairo Santos gave the Bears a 13-10 halftime lead with a 40-yard field goal. That started a run of 31 straight points for Chicago, which scored three touchdowns in the third quarter and another in the fourth.

The Bears are currently the No. 7 seed in the NFC, which is the third and final wild-card berth in the conference. Chicago will close the regular season with a home matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Here are three takeaways from the Bears' win on Sunday afternoon.