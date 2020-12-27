Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Connect for 3 TDs as Packers Cruise Past Titans

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are one win away from the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

Green Bay defeated the Tennessee Titans 40-14 on Sunday at Lambeau Field and improved to 12-3 on the season with a fifth straight win. Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and AJ Dillon led the way for the victors, who only need to win in Week 17 to clinch that top seed.

The Titans had an opportunity to clinch the AFC South and a playoff spot with a win but fell short despite a solid showing from Derrick Henry.

Notable Player Stats

Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB: 21-of-25 for 231 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT

Aaron Jones, RB, GB: 10 carries for 94 yards; 2 catches for 14 yards

Davante Adams, WR, GB: 11 catches for 142 yards, 3 TDs

AJ Dillon, RB, GB: 21 carries for 124 yards, 2 TDs; 1 catch for 5 yards

Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN: 11-of-24 for 121 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 3 carries for 55 yards, 1 TD

Derrick Henry, RB, TEN: 23 carries for 98 yards

Packers Primed for Playoffs with Rodgers-Adams Combination

Sunday represented a timely test for the Packers.

Rodgers-to-Adams has been as automatic as any combination in the league with the wide receiver scoring a touchdown in eight straight games before his streak came to an end in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. However, throwing the ball in Green Bay weather in the postseason could be challenging, so this game gave the combination an opportunity for some practice.

So much for a challenge.

The pair wasted no time setting the tone with a touchdown strike on the game's opening possession, which set the stage for Tennessee to shift additional attention Adams' way and open up other playmakers. Equanimeous St. Brown took advantage with a touchdown catch on Green Bay's second possession.

It was a pick-your-poison situation, as Adams torched Adoree' Jackson whenever he faced single coverage. He caught a fade for the Packers' third touchdown and then scored again after the Titans pulled within five points in the second half.

That third Adams touchdown came after officials missed Aaron Jones stepping out of bounds on a long run, but it didn't matter. The visitors had no answer for Nos. 12 and 17, and even Dillon got in on the fun with two touchdown runs as the Packers pulled away with an offense operating on all cylinders.

The snow was no match for Rodgers and Adams. The Titans were no match for Rodgers and Adams. The question now is whether anyone in the NFC will be a match for Rodgers and Adams.

Titans Offense Falls Short in Marquee Matchup

Suboptimal weather traditionally means pounding the ball on the ground, and few teams in the NFL are better equipped to do just that than the Titans.

After all, tackling Henry in perfect conditions is daunting enough for defenders. Doing so while also dealing with the elements is even more difficult, especially with the roll he was on entering play. The Alabama product ran for more than 100 yards in five of the last six games, including the 215 yards he tallied against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, Tennessee fell behind almost immediately in Sunday's contest and couldn't just run the ball and control the clock.

Green Bay's pass rush was a nightmare for Ryan Tannehill in the early going, and he threw an interception to Darnell Savage to set up a Packers score in the first half. The only saving grace for the visitors before halftime was Tannehill's touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith to remain within striking distance, but any hopes of just riding Henry to victory seemed to fade.

To Tannehill's credit, he exploited all the attention the running back drew with a 45-yard read-option keeper for a touchdown.

That was where the momentum stopped for the Titans, as the quarterback threw another interception (this one to Christian Kirksey), threw an incompletion on fourth down in the red zone and could only watch as his counterpart picked apart his team's secondary.

What's Next?

Both teams are on the road against divisional foes in Week 17 when the Packers face the Chicago Bears and the Titans play the Houston Texans.