WFT Reportedly Believes Alex Smith Will Play vs. Eagles Despite Calf Injury

The Washington Football Team believes it will have quarterback Alex Smith back in time for its Sunday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the latest on Smith, who suffered a calf strain against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 13 and has been out ever since.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Monday that Taylor Heinicke will start if Smith is unable to play and would serve as the backup over Dwayne Haskins Jr. in the event of the veteran's return to the lineup.

Any injury to Smith is sure to raise some red flags given his history. He overcame life-threatening complications from a leg injury suffered in November 2018 and returned this season, which was one of the best stories of the year in any sport.

Smith is a three-time Pro Bowler who has been productive for much of a career that also includes stops with the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. He has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 1,420 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games this year.

Haskins, an Ohio State product, has been in and out of the lineup this year and hasn't always looked like the long-term option the team was hoping for when it selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 draft. He was benched during the team's 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, and Heinicke took over.

Washington will win the NFC East with a victory over the Eagles. A loss will keep the team out of the playoffs.