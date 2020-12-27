    Russell Wilson Leads Seahawks Past Jared Goff, Rams in NFC West Showdown

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 28, 2020

    Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) reacts to a play with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the background, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)
    Scott Eklund/Associated Press

    The Seattle Seahawks clinched the NFC West title with a 20-9 home victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Lumen Field.

    The Seattle defense stymied the Rams, holding them to just three field goals. On offense, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson rushed for a four-yard touchdown and found tight end Jacob Hollister for a 13-yard score.

    The two teams were tied at six entering halftime. Wilson then guided the Seahawks on a seven-play, 70-yard drive capped by his touchdown run.

    The Rams then drove down the field and got all the way to the Seahawks' 1-yard line, but Seattle executed a successful goal-line stand to preserve its lead.

    Los Angeles cut Seattle's lead to 13-9 in the fourth quarter with a field goal, but Seattle put the game away on a nine-play, 80-yard drive when Wilson found Hollister with 2:51 remaining.

    Seattle (11-4) has an outside chance at the NFC's No. 1 seed and a bye in the Wild Card Round. Even if the Seahawks don't achieve that feat, they're still guaranteed a home playoff game.

    Los Angeles (9-6) still has numerous scenarios to get to the postseason. The simplest is a win over the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.

          

    Notable Performances

    Rams QB Jared Goff: 24-of-43, 234 passing yards, 1 INT

    Rams WR Cooper Kupp: 8 catches, 66 receiving yards

    Rams WR Josh Reynolds: 6 catches, 65 receiving yards

    Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: 20-of-32, 225 passing yards, 1 TD; 3 carries, 9 rushing yards, 1 TD

    Seahawks WR DK Metcalf: 6 catches, 59 receiving yards

    Seahawks WR Jacob Hollister: 2 catches, 17 receiving yards, 1 TD

         

    What's Next?

    Both teams are currently scheduled to play on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. Los Angeles will host Arizona at SoFi Stadium, and Seattle will play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

