    Cowboys Rumors: Kellen Moore 'Torn' About Possibly Taking Boise State HC Job

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 27, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is "torn" between the open Boise State head coaching position and staying in the NFL, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports:

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Boise State's interest in Moore, who led the Broncos to 50 wins during his tenure as their starting quarterback from 2008-2011:

    Moore, 32, has been the Cowboys' offensive coordinator for two seasons.

    Moore was a backup for much of his tenure with the Detroit Lions (2012-2015) and Cowboys (2015-2017) as a player. He started two games for the 2015 Cowboys and notably threw for 435 yards against Washington in Week 17.

    Upon retirement, Dallas named him as its quarterbacks coach in 2018. One year later, he was promoted to offensive coordinator. He stayed on staff even after Dallas made a head coaching switch from Jason Garrett to Mike McCarthy.

    Boise State is also interested in Oregon defensive coordinator (and ex-BSU linebacker) Andy Avalos for the job, per Rapoport. Avalos, who was first-team All-WAC in 2003 and 2004, guided Boise State's defense from 2016-2018 before leaving for Oregon in 2019.

    The Broncos' eventual choice will be replacing Bryan Harsin, who left the program to take over Auburn.

    For now, Moore and the Cowboys are preparing for a 4:25 p.m. ET game on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 5-9 Cowboys are still alive in the NFC East title race, just one game back of the Washington Football Team.

