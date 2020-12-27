Lionel Messi Receives Extended Break from Barcelona, Will Miss Eibar Match

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

Barcelona are allowing Lionel Messi to take an extended holiday break that will see him miss Tuesday's La Liga fixture against Eibar, according to ESPN FC's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens.

Messi will be in the squad when Barca play Huesca on Jan. 3.

Messi's seven goals in La Liga are the most on the club. And Ansu Fati, the second-leading goalscorer, continues to be out while recovering from surgery for a meniscus injury in his left knee.

The Eibar fixture may provide Barcelona with a taste of what's to come.

No story in world football over the summer was bigger than Messi's transfer saga. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner attempted to trigger a termination clause in his contract, only for club officials to say the deadline to do so had expired. As a result, he had little choice but to remain at Camp Nou for 2020-21.

Marsden and Llorens wrote the 33-year-old has "not even opened talks over a renewal" and is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club starting in January.

Barcelona are in the process of electing a new president, and Messi has naturally been a focus for some of the candidates looking to sway the club's members.

While Messi is a legendary figure in Catalonia, some have argued a clean break may benefit both parties. Barca would get some much-needed financial relief as they stare at a significant deficit and would have an easier time transitioning to the younger players in the first team. Messi, meanwhile, would likely spend the remainder of his career at another European giant that's better poised to compete for domestic and continental honours.