Damon 'Snacks' Harrison Reportedly Requests Seahawks Release for Being Inactive

Veteran defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison requested his release from the Seattle Seahawks after the team left him inactive for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero reported Seattle "loves Snacks and hopes he has a change of heart" but that the 2016 All-Pro appears to be firm in his desire.

Harrison has made six appearances for the Seahawks, collecting nine tackles and forcing one fumble. He seemed to allude to the present situation when a Twitter user referenced Sunday's matchup:

Seattle signed Harrison to its practice squad in October, and he made his debut in a 23-16 loss to the Rams on Nov. 15.

Upon the conclusion of the 2019 season, the 32-year-old told reporters he had been dealing with lingering injuries and would consider walking away from football altogether:

Those injuries could help explain why Harrison's impact in the Pacific Northwest has been somewhat muted. Still, his profile would likely help him quickly land on his feet in the event he ended up on the waiver wire.

In Harrison's All-Pro season, he finished with 59 tackles and 2.5 sacks, and the New York Giants allowed the second-fewest yards per carry (3.6) in the NFL.