    Report: Browns vs. Jets Will Be Played After Cleveland Places 4 WR on COVID List

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 27, 2020

    A general view of the Cleveland Browns helmet logo on the padding of a goal post before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 47-42. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    The NFL has announced the Cleveland Browns-New York Jets game will be played as scheduled after the Browns placed multiple players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Cleveland didn't register any new positive COVID-19 results from its playing roster.

    The Browns announced that wide receivers Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge, Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples-Jones, as well as linebacker Jacob Phillips, had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    In the same announcement, Cleveland promoted receivers Ja'Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies from the practice squad. Marvin Hall is the only other active wideout on the 53-man roster.

    As a result of contact tracing, the team's flight to New Jersey for Sunday's game didn't depart Cleveland until 7 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

    The NFL has adjusted its schedule multiple times this season because teams have had coronavirus issues. Most recently, the Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game that was scheduled to be played on Thanksgiving had to be postponed three different times.

    The San Francisco 49ers had to move their home base from Santa Clara, California, to Glendale, Arizona, because of COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County.

    Despite issues with the virus at various times this season, the NFL has not canceled any games thus far. Next week marks the end of the regular season. The postseason is scheduled to begin Jan. 9 and 10 with the wild-card games.

