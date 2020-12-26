Tom Brady Says Bucs Have 'Room for Improvement' After Clinching Playoff Berth

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

After slinging four touchdown passes in the first half of a 47-7 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch a postseason berth Saturday at Ford Field, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said his team isn't a finished product.

"I'm happy we won the game," Brady told reporters. "We're 10-5, and I know that gets us a spot. But I think there's room for improvement...10 wins gets you something this year in the NFL."

The Bucs have won their last three straight following back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs. However, each victory came against a team under .500. It's understandable why Brady isn't celebrating just yet.

In fact, of Tampa's 10 wins, only one has come against a team above .500—a 38-10 victory over Green Bay at home.

That is the type of reminder needed after the Bucs racked up 588 total yards on 13 drives in Detroit.

"I know at different times we haven't played the way we're capable of playing," Brady added. "And when we do play that way we're capable of playing, we're tough to beat."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That much is clear.

The Bucs entered Week 16 with the sixth-best passing offense in the league with 268.4 yards per game—a number that will rise significantly after Saturday—but just the 17th overall offense.

Tampa has one game left before it makes its first postseason appearance since 2007, as the Atlanta Falcons will visit Raymond James Stadium next Sunday. It's another club below .500 and another opportunity to tune up before the margin for error drops to zero.

Brady wants his teammates more focused than ever. Even if it means tamping down a celebration over a decade in the making Saturday.