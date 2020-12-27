Week 16 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

1 of 4

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

DFS Value: $8,500 DraftKings, $9,400 FanDuel



Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going to be an expensive DFS option this Sunday. However, there's a good reason for that. Mahomes is regularly a high-end fantasy producer, and he has arguably the best matchup of the week.

Mahomes will face the Atlanta Falcons, who have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.

It's worth noting that No. 1 receiver Tyreek Hill is considered questionable with a hamstring injury. However, coach Andy Reid believes that the speedster will be available.

"I think he's going to be OK," Reid said, per Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire.

Be sure to follow Hill's status heading into the game, and consider stacking Mahomes with tight end Travis Kelce. The Falcons have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Sleeper: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears

DFS Value: $6,700 DraftKings, $7,200 FanDuel



Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky clearly doesn't carry the upside of Mahomes. However, he's been a solid budget option in recent weeks—he has four touchdowns and one interception over his last two games—and has an enticing matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

Playing Trubisky should allow managers to spend a little bit more at other positions in Week 16. Stacking him with star wideout Allen Robinson II could yield very positive results. Jacksonville has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers.