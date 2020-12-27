Week 16 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundayDecember 27, 2020
Week 16 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday
We're four games deep into Week 16, and considering some of the performances we've seen thus far—like Alvin Kamara's six-touchdown outburst on Friday—some fantasy championship games may already be looking a little lopsided.
Managers who aren't faring so well in the fantasy playoffs—or who have been knocked out entirely—daily fantasy sports (DFS) can provide a late-week reprieve. Obviously, there won't be a full pool of players available for Sunday and Monday, but there should be plenty of opportunities to put together a new, winning lineup.
Here, we'll dive into some of the top matchup-based plays, potential sleepers and lineup tips for DraftKings and FanDuel in Week 16. We'll focus exclusively on Sunday's 13-game slate here.
Quarterback
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
DFS Value: $8,500 DraftKings, $9,400 FanDuel
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going to be an expensive DFS option this Sunday. However, there's a good reason for that. Mahomes is regularly a high-end fantasy producer, and he has arguably the best matchup of the week.
Mahomes will face the Atlanta Falcons, who have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.
It's worth noting that No. 1 receiver Tyreek Hill is considered questionable with a hamstring injury. However, coach Andy Reid believes that the speedster will be available.
"I think he's going to be OK," Reid said, per Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire.
Be sure to follow Hill's status heading into the game, and consider stacking Mahomes with tight end Travis Kelce. The Falcons have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
Sleeper: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears
DFS Value: $6,700 DraftKings, $7,200 FanDuel
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky clearly doesn't carry the upside of Mahomes. However, he's been a solid budget option in recent weeks—he has four touchdowns and one interception over his last two games—and has an enticing matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jacksonville has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
Playing Trubisky should allow managers to spend a little bit more at other positions in Week 16. Stacking him with star wideout Allen Robinson II could yield very positive results. Jacksonville has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers.
Running Back
Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
DFS Value: $9,600 DraftKings, $10,400 FanDuel
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry probably isn't going to score six touchdowns as Kamara did on Christmas day. However, It would be a mild shock if he doesn't still have a tremendous fantasy outing. Henry has been on a roll the last couple of weeks, amassing 362 rushing yards, three touchdowns and 12 receiving yards in that span.
Henry should be the focal point of Tennessee's offense against the Packers. Presumably, the Titans will look to control the clock and keep Aaron Rodgers and Co. off the field. If the Packers can pass their way to an early large lead, it could take the Titans out of their preferred game plan.
Leaning on the run game early makes sense, as Green Bay ranks just 21st in yards per rushing attempt allowed. The Packers have also allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
Henry should be a high-floor play with the potential to be the top RB from Sunday.
Sleeper: Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
DFS Value: $6,500 DraftKings, $6,300 FanDuel
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is questionable after missing Week 15 with a calf injury. While Elliott says he is "on track" to play, fellow Cowboys back Tony Pollard may still be the better option.
Pollard got the start last week and promptly rewarded fantasy managers with 69 rushing yards, 63 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
While the Eagles don't represent a particularly enticing matchup, they don't make for a brutal one either. Philadelphia has allowed the 20th-most fantasy points to running backs.
Wide Receiver
Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
DFS Value: $9,100 DraftKings, $9,200 FanDuel
While Henry will be a strong play against the Packers' suspect run defense, Green Bay wideout Davante Adams will be a strong play against the Titans. Tennessee has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers in 2020.
Of course, Adams would be a high-end play against virtually any opponent. He is the centerpiece of the Packers' passing attack and one of the top point-per-reception (PPR) receivers in football. Even in a disappointing Week 15 performance—he had just 42 receiving yards—Adams still had seven receptions.
Adams has 24 receptions over his last three games combined.
There's plenty of upside to starting Adams, obviously, but he deserves strong DFS consideration because he's a virtual lock from a floor perspective. Stack Adams with Rodgers for optimal results. Tennessee has allowed the sixth-most points to opposing quarterbacks.
Sleeper: Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
DFS Value: $4,700 DraftKings, $5,800 FanDuel
While Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins has seen his fantasy value take a hit since Joe Burrow has been out, he remains the team's top receiving option. He'll remain so in Week 16, as veteran wideout Tyler Boyd is out with a concussion.
Higgins is far from an elite option, but he does have a decent PPR floor—he has had no fewer than three receptions in any game since Week 1. Higgins also has a strong matchup against the Houston Texans.
Houston has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.
Tight End
Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns
DFS Value: $3,500 DraftKings, $5,100 FanDuel
We've already discussed Kelce's matchup with the Falcons, which remains the top DFS play at the position for the week. Rather than dive further into it, let's examine a sleeper play that has potentially become a contest-winner.
Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper was already a strong start against the New York Jets. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2020. However, Hooper may now be Baker Mayfield's top receiving target, as Cleveland is going to be without nearly all of its gameday wide receivers.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns will be down four active-roster receivers due to CIVID-19 protocols. This means that much of the passing game will run through tight ends Hooper, David Njoku and Harrison Bryant. Pass-catching back Kareem Hunt will undoubtedly see a significant receiving role as well.
Consider stacking Hooper and Hunt, though Mayfield may no longer be a quality starting option.
*Fantasy points allowed from FantasyPros.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See NFL" target="_blank">draftkings.com for details.
Eligibility restrictions apply, see fanduel.com for details.