Browns' Flight to Game vs. Jets Delayed After Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns announced Saturday they delayed their flight ahead of Sunday's game at the New York Jets after a member of the roster tested positive for COVID-19.

The Browns also closed their facility and moved team meetings to a remote format while conducting contact tracing.

The Browns announced Thursday they placed Jedrick Wills Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which isn't confirmation of a positive test. The designation denotes a player who tested positive or had close contact with a person carrying the virus.

It's unclear how much Saturday's news will affect Sunday's game, which is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 12 matchup was postponed three times because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Baltimore organization. When the date (Dec. 2) was finally locked in, the Ravens didn't arrive in Pittsburgh until the night before.

Cleveland's clash with New York carries big stakes. The Browns can clinch a playoff berth—their first since 2002—with a win and a loss by the Ravens, Miami Dolphins or Indianapolis Colts or a win and a tie by the Ravens or Dolphins.