    Tom Brady Sets Buccaneers' Single-Season TD Record in Debut Season with TB

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
    Lon Horwedel/Associated Press

    Tom Brady has written his name into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' record books in his first season with the team.

    Brady threw his 34th touchdown pass of 2020 when he hit Mike Evans in the end zone in the first quarter. That eclipses Jameis Winston's mark from 2019.

    Tampa Bay didn't enter the NFL until 1976, and the franchise was so bad out of the gate that it earned the "Yuckaneers" moniker. When the Bucs enjoyed a sustained run of success under Tony Dungy, they leaned on their defense to compensate for a below-average offense.

    That's all to say the competition wasn't too fierce for Brady. Winston was the first Buccaneers quarterback to surpass 30 passing touchdowns in a single season, something Brady did seven times with the New England Patriots.

    The future Hall of Famer is already leaving his mark, and Tampa Bay is on the verge of clinching a playoff berth—a win over the Detroit Lions is enough. The year hasn't been without some difficulty, though.

    Head coach Bruce Arians has been critical of his starting QB, and the Bucs may not be playing at the level they would've hoped at this point after bringing Brady aboard. They sat ninth in B/R's most recent NFL power rankings.

    Of course, you wouldn't bet against Brady in the postseason, and Arians has all of the pieces on the roster to compete for a Super Bowl, which is, coincidentally, at Raymond James Stadium this season.

