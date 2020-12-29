2021 March Madness Matchups We'd Love to See in Men's College Basketball

0 of 8

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

For years and years, the selection committee for the men's NCAA tournament has insisted that it doesn't put together made-for-TV matchups; that it wouldn't even be feasible to manufacture such games since their main focus is on coming up with a true 1-68 seed list before more or less just watching things fall into place based on bracketing principles.

I won't go into the nitty-gritty details, but having participated in the mock selection committee exercise at NCAA HQ in the past, I can confirm that this is true. Geography typically reigns supreme in the bracketing process.

But not this year.

Though not official yet, the expectation is that the entire 2021 men's NCAA tournament will be held in Indianapolis, which would completely negate the geographical component of bracketing—thus opening the door for some hand-fed, juicy matchups.

There are still other bracketing principles that need to be considered, such as avoiding first-round games between teams who played during the regular season, rules put in place to spread out the bid-heavy conferences, an effort to balance the top four seeds within each region, etc. However, removing geography from the mix makes everything substantially more flexible.

Will the selection committee actually consider some of these dream scenarios while putting together the final product in a few months? Probably not. Maybe they'll accidentally give us a few of these gifts, though.