Mike Glennon Reportedly Will Start for Jaguars over Gardner Minshew vs. Bears

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mike Glennon will reportedly get a chance to show one of his former teams how he's been faring lately when the Jags host the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Glennon will get the start this week instead of Gardner Minshew, who has been Jacksonville's primary starter this season.

Glennon was cut by the Bears at the end of the 2017 season when he was benched for Mitch Trubisky.

Glennon started the first four games of the season for the Bears in 2017, ending with a four-turnover game against the Green Bay Packers. The result brought Chicago to 1-3 and saw the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter, a third-round pick by the team in 2013, head to the bench.

He appeared in two games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and spent 2019 with the then-Oakland Raiders, also making two appearances, before he signed with Jacksonville in May.

The North Carolina State product did not start again until Nov. 29 of this year, when the Jaguars decided to put Jake Luton, their sixth-round draft pick, back on the bench after giving him the ball for three weeks following Minshew's thumb injury.

In Glennon's return to the starting role, the Jaguars fell to the Cleveland Browns, 27-25. He threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns on 20-of-35 passing in his debut as the Jaguars starter, and he got the nod for the next two weeks—losses to the Minnesota Vikings and the Tennessee Titans.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone made the call to start Minshew last week, and he threw for 53 yards in the first half of an eventual 40-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The pair split time in practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears.

"I want to see which one can execute the game plan better during the week to feel he gives us the best opportunity," Marrone said at the time.

Marrone's team is desperately in need of a long-term solution at quarterback, and they're in a pretty favorable position to solve that problem, since they hold the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft with a 1-13 record and the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker over the New York Jets—though the coach has said he wants a win now, not necessarily at the draft.