Big E the Champ, Jey Uso Saves Roman Reigns Again, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Just five days after competing in a brutal TLC match, Owens and Reigns met for a rematch on the Christmas Day edition of SmackDown.

Sean Ross Sapp made a great point on Twitter. A rematch usually wouldn't come so soon after a pay-per-view, but with WWE hoping the NFL game kept some fans tuned to Fox, putting two of its top stars on display right away was a smart move.

The cage is designed to keep people inside, but there was an added benefit for Owens since it meant Jey Uso was unable to easily interfere, but he still had an impact on the outcome.

As KO was about to go through the door to claim victory, Uso tried to slam the door in his face. Owens fought him off, but the delay allowed The Tribal Chief to recover and pull him back in.

Uso found a way to handcuff Owens to the cage so he was unable to escape. When Reigns saw what his cousin did, he had a huge smile on his face. The Big Dog calmly left the cage as Owens looked on helplessly.

Reigns will officially end 2020 as the universal champion and begin the new year at the top of the SmackDown mountain. Owens made it clear he wasn't done with The Big Dog yet, so Reigns will have to keep his guard up.

Uso finally did something right and made his cousin happy, so he was able to avoid upsetting The Head of the Table for once. It was a Christmas miracle.