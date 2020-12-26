Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured Stars

Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured StarsDecember 26, 2020
The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings kicked off Week 16 with a Christmas afternoon game, and in doing so, they kicked off fantasy championship games around the world. Hopefully you got off to a solid start to the week, but for those who didn't, there are still 15 games left.
Unfortunately, many top fantasy options won't be available because of injury. Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph missed Friday's game, and he certainly won't be the last to miss Week 16.
Here, we'll examine some of the most significant injuries of the week, some potential replacement options and the top plays at each key position for the games ahead. All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Week 16 Injury Roundup and Waiver-Wire Rankings
One of the biggest developments this week has been the return of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. The two-time Pro Bowler has only appeared in six games this season but is expected to return to face the Arizona Cardinals.
Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that standout Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will join him as a returning star. McCaffrey is officially listed as doubtful but isn't expected to suit up.
"He's not able to play," Panthers coach Matt Rhule said, per ESPN's David Newton. "He wants to play. He's dying to play. Just not quite there yet.
Detroit Lions wideout Kenny Golladay also won't be making his return. He's already been ruled out with the same hip injury that has hampered him the last few weeks. While Kittle will play, 49ers running back Raheem Mostert and wideout Deebo Samuel will not.
Wide receivers Golden Tate of the New York Giants and Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons have both been ruled out, and so has Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tyler Boyd and Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay are both out.
While it's not yet clear who the Las Vegas Raiders will start at quarterback between Marcus Mariota or Derek Carr, who suffered a groin injury last week, both may be available.
"That's my plan, right now, as I sit here," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.
A look at the full injury report can be found at NFL.com.
Waiver-Wire Rankings
1. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
2. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco 49ers
3. Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns
4. Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
5. Tyron Johnson, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears
7. Salvon Ahmed, RB, Miami Dolphins
8. Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland Browns
9. Russell Gage, WR, Atlanta Falcons
10. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots
Quarterback
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chief
2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
7. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
9. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
Waiver-Wire Target: Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
If you're streaming quarterbacks or have a low-end starter for this week, now is the time to take a look at Cleveland Browns signal-caller Baker Mayfield. He's not completely unrostered, but he is rostered in just 54 percent of Yahoo leagues and 35 percent of ESPN leagues.
Mayfield has been on a tear lately, throwing 10 touchdown passes and just one interception in his last four games. He has a fantastic matchup this week against the New York Jets.
Only the Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars have allowed more fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than New York this season.
Running Back
1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
4. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
5. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
7. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
8. David Johnson, Houston Texans
9. Jeff Wilson Jr., San Francisco 49ers
10. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens
Waiver-Wire Target: Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco 49ers
Now is a great time to check in on 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. With Mostert out, Wilson should be the lead back this week against the Cardinals. He's one of two likely starters who may be available, along with New York Jets back Frank Gore.
Wilson is rostered in 57 percent of Yahoo leagues and 55 percent of ESPN leagues.
While Arizona doesn't represent an ideal matchup, it isn't a reason to avoid Wilson. The Cardinals have allowed the 18th-most fantasy points to running backs in 2020. Wilson had 60 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries last week against the Dallas Cowboys.
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
4. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears
5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
6. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
7. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
8. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
9. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers
10. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams
Waiver-Wire Target: Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
While it appears that Chiefs star wideout Tyreek Hill will play, he's questionable with a hamstring issue. This could lead to an expanded role for fellow wideout Mecole Hardman, as could the absence of Edwards-Helaire.
The Chiefs could use an even more pass-oriented approach than usual with Edwards-Helaire out, and Hardman could be used to supplement the running game. He had one carry last week, albeit for negative-five yards. Hardman also had a touchdown reception in Week 15.
Hardman is a bit of a boom-or-bust play, but he'll slot in nicely if Hill cannot go. Hill managers should grab him now. He's rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues and 24 percent of ESPN leagues.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
3. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers
4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
6. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
7. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team
8. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
9. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans
Waiver-Wire Target: Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns
There's a chance that Browns tight end Hooper is still available on the waiver wire. He's currently rostered in 56 percent of Yahoo leagues and 54 percent of ESPN leagues. If Hooper is there, and you need a tight end, grab him.
Last week, Hooper caught five passes for 41 yards and a score last week against the New York Giants and could see a similar stat line this week against the Jets. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season than the Jets.
New York will also be without its best defensive player Quinnen Williams, which means Browns quarterback Mayfield should have time in the pocket to find targets like Hooper.
*Points allowed and roster percentages from FantasyPros.