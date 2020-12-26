Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured Stars

1 of 5

One of the biggest developments this week has been the return of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. The two-time Pro Bowler has only appeared in six games this season but is expected to return to face the Arizona Cardinals.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that standout Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will join him as a returning star. McCaffrey is officially listed as doubtful but isn't expected to suit up.

"He's not able to play," Panthers coach Matt Rhule said, per ESPN's David Newton. "He wants to play. He's dying to play. Just not quite there yet.

Detroit Lions wideout Kenny Golladay also won't be making his return. He's already been ruled out with the same hip injury that has hampered him the last few weeks. While Kittle will play, 49ers running back Raheem Mostert and wideout Deebo Samuel will not.

Wide receivers Golden Tate of the New York Giants and Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons have both been ruled out, and so has Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tyler Boyd and Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay are both out.

While it's not yet clear who the Las Vegas Raiders will start at quarterback between Marcus Mariota or Derek Carr, who suffered a groin injury last week, both may be available.

"That's my plan, right now, as I sit here," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

Waiver-Wire Rankings

1. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

2. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco 49ers

3. Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns

4. Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

5. Tyron Johnson, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

6. Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears

7. Salvon Ahmed, RB, Miami Dolphins

8. Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland Browns

9. Russell Gage, WR, Atlanta Falcons

10. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots