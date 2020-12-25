Zion Williamson Says He 'Wasn't Too Gassed' by End of Pelicans' Loss to Heat

Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

Despite playing a career-high 38 minutes in the Christmas Day loss to the Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson said after the game he wasn't tired (2:45):

"We didn't feel too gassed," Williamson said. "Coach really, when he gives us a break he gives it to us at the right point, and we always come in fresh. ... I know that I wasn't too gassed at the end."

The second-year player was impressive with 32 points and 14 rebounds:

Brandon Ingram added 28 points in 37 minutes while all five starters played at least 33 minutes in the 111-98 loss.

The playing time is a major story for Williamson, who was brought along slowly during his rookie season while overcoming a knee injury.

He averaged 27.8 minutes per game in 2019-20 with a high of 35 minutes, which came in an overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

With a limited preseason, it wouldn't be surprising to see players across the NBA ease into the season with smaller workloads. The Pelicans and new head coach Stan Van Gundy don't seem to be worried about the playing time early in the season.

It could lead to big numbers for Williamson, who averaged 29.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per 36 minutes last season.

If he can handle the added playing time and remain efficient on both ends, the 20-year-old could be one of the most productive players in the NBA this season.