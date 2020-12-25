    Larry Fitzgerald on Retirement: 'I Haven't Really Given It Much Thought'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 25, 2020

    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)
    Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is 37 years old and no longer the dominant playmaker he was in his prime, but he apparently hasn't thought much about retiring following the 2020 campaign.

    "I haven't really given it much thought to be honest with you," he said, per Rachel Gossen of Arizona Sports 98.7.

    His head coach hopes he comes back in 2021.

    "I want him to play three more, four more years," Kliff Kingsbury said. "I think he has that ability, but if this is the last run, then all of us as sports fans and Arizona Cardinals fans have gotten to see one of the greatest athletes of all time. What an impact he’s had on this organization and this state."

    Fitzgerald is a future Hall of Famer with 11 Pro Bowl selections and nine seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards on his resume.

    However, he has just 48 catches for 381 yards and one touchdown this year.

    Still, his Cardinals are in playoff position at 8-6 and have an opportunity to clinch their postseason spot with remaining games against the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams

    They will surely need the legendary Fitzgerald to continue being a secondary option to DeAndre Hopkins if they plan on winning those games. 

