    Chris Jericho Comments on People Body-Shaming Him on Twitter

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 25, 2020

    FILE - In this June 24, 2015, file photo, Chris Jericho arrives at the NBCUniversal New York Summer Press Day event at The Four Seasons Hotel in New York. Backed by billionaire Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan and his son Tony, new promotion All Elite Wrestling is set to make its debut on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, on TNT. The company wants to give WWE a run for its money and has already signed big stars Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes to make an instant splash. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
    Charles Sykes/Associated Press

    AEW star Chris Jericho was not about to just stand by while people were body-shaming him on Twitter.

    In fact, he made sure to let them know he can do more push-ups, weighted squats and incline sit-ups:

    Kellie Haulotte of Wrestling Inc. noted a number of viewers made jokes at Jericho's expense on Wednesday when he appeared on Dynamite following the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks that aired on TNT.

    It is notable that the jokes came after an NBA broadcast, as Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic recently responded to body-shaming comments as well.

    "I mean, people on Twitter say every stuff," he told reporters. "But it's true I'm not in my best shape. I will get there for sure. But, you know, I've never been a muscular guy, so what can I say?"

    Doncic can probably do more push-ups than those making comments on Twitter as well.

