Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

In most season-long fantasy leagues, Week 16 of the NFL season is championship week. Hopefully, many of you have made it this far, and if so, best of luck to you. Of course, luck isn't going to bring home a trophy. Finding the right plays and the best matchups with a title on the line will.

The good news is that bye weeks are a distant memory, and many of the league's teams are still in the playoff mix and unlikely to rest starters. Many of the top options will be available this week, though injuries and tough matchups will still be obstacles.

Managers who drafted Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey first overall, for example, will have to play without him this week.

"He's dying to play," Panthers coach Matt Rhule said, per ESPN's David Newton. "Just not quite there yet."

Here, we'll examine the top players who will be there for Week 16. We'll run down the top plays for each key position and dive into some of the top matchup-based plays with stat projections for each of them.

All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.