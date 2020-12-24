Raiders' Derek Carr Likely to Return from Groin Injury vs. Dolphins

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Derek Carr is likely to play Saturday against the Miami Dolphins after they did not list him on their final injury report, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

Carr left the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a groin injury and was replaced by Marcus Mariota.

"Both quarterbacks have prepared to play," head coach Jon Gruden said Thursday, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur.

Carr was a full participant in practice on Wednesday after he was originally slated to be out for up to two weeks with the injury.

The return of the Raiders' starting quarterback, who has started all but two regular-season games since he was drafted by the team out of Fresno State with the No. 36 pick in 2014, would improve their chances of making the postseason, but they are still a long shot.

At 7-7, the team needs to beat Miami this week and the Denver Broncos next week, and then hope the Dolphins lose against the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in Week 17. The Raiders would also need the Baltimore Ravens to lose their last two games (vs. NYG, @ CIN).

Carr, 29, has thrown for 3,396 yards and 24 touchdowns—his most since 2016—on 303-of-445 passing this season. But if he isn't at his best, Mariota could be a viable option, at least for one more game. Against the Chargers last week, Mariota had 314 total yards and two touchdowns in a three-point loss.

The team may also be boosted by the return of wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who was also hurt on Thursday when he suffered a concussion early on.