Daily Fantasy Football Week 16: DraftKings, FanDuel Strategies and Value Picks
It's Week 16 of the NFL season, which means for fortunate fantasy managers, it's time for the fantasy championships. For those who didn't advance in the winner's bracket, there's always daily fantasy sports (DFS).
Week 16 should make for an intriguing DFS slate, as several teams are still jockeying for draft positioning and unlikely to rest starters. Injuries will still be a factor, but many of the top fantasy stars should be suited up and seeing a full workload.
Star DFS players don't come at a budget price, though, so managers will need to cut cap elsewhere. We're here to help, with a look at some top matchups, value picks and savvy strategies for DFS in Week 16.
Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears
DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700
FanDuel DFS Value: $7,200
Has Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky been tough to trust during the 2020 season? Yes. However, since returning to the starting lineup in Week 12, he's had a couple of strong fantasy outings. Against the Houston Texans in Week 14, for example, he racked up 267 passing yards and three touchdowns to go with 23 yards on the ground.
According to Trubisky, his comfort in Matt Nagy's offense has helped spark the turnaround.
"I feel very comfortable right now," Trubisky told reporters. "I think we keep getting better each week as an offense.
Not only has Trubsky been playing better, but he also happens to have a juicy fantasy matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Only the Atlanta Falcons have allowed more fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.
Those looking to maximize their lineups should consider stacking Trubisky with star Chicago wideout Allen Robinson II. While Robinson is not a budget option, Trubisky is, and utilizing the two could lead to some big-time fantasy production.
Salvon Ahmed, RB, Miami Dolphins
DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600
FanDuel DFS Value: $6,700
Managers need to note that Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed may not play an every-down role in Week 16. The Dolphins recently activated starting back Myles Gaskin off the reserve/COVID-19 list, and he is expected to be available against the Las Vegas Raiders.
However, it's hard to imagine that Ahmed won't get his fair share of action in this matchup. He's coming off a stellar 122-yard, one-touchdown game, and the Dolphins should be inclined to utilize a run-heavy approach.
While the Raiders have had their ups and downs in 2020, they still have the league's 11th-ranked scoring offense. The Dolphins may not want to engage in a shootout with a possible playoff spot on the line.
Expect Ahmed to see double-digit carries against a Raiders defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs. Stacking Ahmed with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could allow managers to splurge on some high-end players at other positions.
Las Vegas has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions
DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900
FanDuel DFS Value: $6,800
The Detroit Lions have struggled in 2020, and they are not going to have a full coaching staff available for their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Because of protocols related to COVID-19, wide receivers coach Robert Prince will assume the role of interim coach.
Will Prince look to get receivers like Marvin Jones Jr. more action? Probably not, but that's OK. Jones has been a quality fantasy option in recent weeks all on his own. He's topped 110 yards in two of his past three games and has caught at least four passes in six straight.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, meanwhile, have allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts in 2020.
Jones should have a high PPR floor in this game, and if he hits his ceiling, it's going to be another 100-plus-yard outing. He's a relatively low-risk play, but managers hoping to hedge their bets should consider stacking Jones with tight end T.J. Hockenson.
There's a good chance that either Hockenson or Jones will go off against Tampa Bay, if not both. The Bucs have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points (tied) to opposing tight ends.
Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns
DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500
FanDuel DFS Value: $5,100
Austin Hooper hasn't quite lived up to expectations with the Cleveland Browns this season. However, he has had a couple of fine fantasy outings, as he did in Week 15 against the New York Giants. Hooper finished that game with five receptions, 41 yards and a touchdown.
Hooper will be back in New Jersey on Sunday but will have an even better matchup against the New York Jets. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.
While Hooper shouldn't be considered an elite play, he should have a solid PPR floor and carries a tremendous amount of upside. While the Jets defense stood tall against the Los Angeles Rams last time out, tight end Tyler Higbee caught four passes for 67 yards and a score.
Managers looking to take a chance on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield—who has 10 touchdowns and just one interception in his past four games—should consider stacking him with Hooper. A triple stack with underrated Browns receiver Rashard Higgins could also pay dividends. The Jets have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to tight ends.
*Fantasy Points allowed from FantasyPros.
