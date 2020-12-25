Daily Fantasy Football Week 16: DraftKings, FanDuel Strategies and Value Picks

0 of 4

It's Week 16 of the NFL season, which means for fortunate fantasy managers, it's time for the fantasy championships. For those who didn't advance in the winner's bracket, there's always daily fantasy sports (DFS).

Week 16 should make for an intriguing DFS slate, as several teams are still jockeying for draft positioning and unlikely to rest starters. Injuries will still be a factor, but many of the top fantasy stars should be suited up and seeing a full workload.

Star DFS players don't come at a budget price, though, so managers will need to cut cap elsewhere. We're here to help, with a look at some top matchups, value picks and savvy strategies for DFS in Week 16.