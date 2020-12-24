    Report: Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina Cardinals Contract 'Talks Have Plodded'

    Paul Kasabian December 24, 2020
    St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    Contract talks between the St. Louis Cardinals and a pair of franchise legendscatcher Yadier Molina and starting pitcher Adam Wainwrighthave "plodded," per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

    "The 'brothers,' as Molina says, have discussed sticking together, even if it's not as Cardinals," Goold wrote.

    "Ownership wants to keep 'legacy players,' but talks have plodded. The return of both future redcoat-wearers was, at best, uncertain. How they'll be missed when gone is a given."

    Molina, a nine-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner, has played with the Cards for his entire 17-year career. Wainwright, a three-time All-Star who has finished in the top three of the National League Cy Young voting four times, has played for St. Louis since 2005.

    Both players are free agents.

    Molina and Wainwright have been bedrocks for the Cardinals franchise since the mid-2000s. St. Louis has made the playoffs 11 times since 2004, winning the National League pennant four times and the World Series twice.

    The Cardinals also won the NL Central eight times and earned 100 victories in a single season on three separate occasions. St. Louis has posted a losing record just once this century.

    There have been rumblings about Molina and Wainwright potentially heading elsewhere.

    Molina's camp deemed an offer the Cards made as "ridiculous," per Mark Saxon of The Athletic on Dec. 9.

    The San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals are also "fallback options" for Molina if a deal with the Cardinals does not work out, per Jon Heyman of WFAN Sports Radio and MLB Network on Dec. 18.

    The Kansas City Royals are interested in Wainwright, according to Jon Morosi of Fox Sports on Dec. 21. However, Morosi also reported that Kansas City doesn't appear to be a "front-runner" to sign him.

    If Molina and Wainwright do return, they'll open the 2021 season with the Cardinals at the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, April 1.

