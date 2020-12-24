AEW Dynamite's 'Holiday Bash' Beats NXT's 'A Very Gargano Christmas' in Ratings

All Elite Wrestling

Not even an NBA lead-in could keep AEW Dynamite's ratings from falling during the holidays, and a lack of competition from Dynamite enabled WWE's NXT to avoid a drop in ratings as well.

AEW's Holiday Bash episode drew 775,000 viewers, down from 806,000 a week prior. Dynamite began around 10 p.m. ET, immediately after a competitive Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics matchup.

NXT, which aired in its typical 8 p.m. time slot on USA, brought in 698,000 viewers. That was down from 766,000 the previous week.



AEW posted a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic, while NXT was at 0.19. Both of those numbers were on par with last week.



The Very Gargano Christmas edition of NXT culminated in a one-on-one match between Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream. It also featured Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch's defeat of Drake Maverick and Killian Dain in a street fight to retain their NXT tag team titles and Rhea Ripley's triumph over Dakota Kai in a one-on-one contest.

AEW's main event saw The Young Bucks retain their tag team titles against The Acclaimed. Chris Jericho and MJF opened the show with a win over Top Flight, and Sting continued to make his presence felt with an interview with Tony Schiavone.

AEW will be back in its normal time slot next week for the first part of its two-week New Year's Smash event.