Fantasy Alert: Mike Evans' NFL Record Is on Bruce Arians' Mind Entering Week 16

Mike Evans had his first 100-yard game since Week 4 last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, and it seems like Bruce Arians is scheming to keep it going.

With Evans 221 yards away from his seventh straight 1,000-yard season, which would be a record to start a career, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach said he'd like to keep his star wideout involved the last two weeks of the regular season.

"It's something in my mind. I haven't talked to the quarterback. I don't want the quarterbacks forcing things. But yeah, it's in my mind. When guys have a chance to, in the history of the NFL, make something happen, you want to see it happen. I would love for Mike to get that record," Arians told JoeBucsFan.

Evans shares the record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start a career with Randy Moss.

Tom Brady has made a habit of spreading the ball around the field, with eight players having at least 25 receptions.

Evans has been Brady's red-zone favorite—his 11 touchdowns are more than double any other player—but he also has as many games with 10 or fewer receiving yards as he does 100-yard games this season (three). The odds are against Evans getting over that 1,000-yard mark.