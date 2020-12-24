    Fantasy Alert: Mike Evans' NFL Record Is on Bruce Arians' Mind Entering Week 16

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 31-27. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
    Danny Karnik/Associated Press

    Mike Evans had his first 100-yard game since Week 4 last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, and it seems like Bruce Arians is scheming to keep it going. 

    With Evans 221 yards away from his seventh straight 1,000-yard season, which would be a record to start a career, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach said he'd like to keep his star wideout involved the last two weeks of the regular season.

    "It's something in my mind. I haven't talked to the quarterback. I don't want the quarterbacks forcing things. But yeah, it's in my mind. When guys have a chance to, in the history of the NFL, make something happen, you want to see it happen. I would love for Mike to get that record," Arians told JoeBucsFan.

    Evans shares the record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start a career with Randy Moss.

    Tom Brady has made a habit of spreading the ball around the field, with eight players having at least 25 receptions.

    Evans has been Brady's red-zone favorite—his 11 touchdowns are more than double any other player—but he also has as many games with 10 or fewer receiving yards as he does 100-yard games this season (three). The odds are against Evans getting over that 1,000-yard mark.

