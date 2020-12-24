Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield Headline Madden 21 Ratings Update Entering Week 16

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

Quarterbacks Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns were among the players whose overall ratings in Madden NFL 21 increased ahead of Week 16.

The video game's official Twitter account provided a look at some of the notable boosts Wednesday:

Allen is in the midst of remarkable transformation from a polarizing 2018 draft prospect who lacked accuracy and consistency into a legitimate MVP candidate heading into the final two weeks of the 2020 regular season.

The 24-year-old University of Wyoming product has completed 68.7 percent of his throws, a 9.9-point increase from last year, for 4,000 yards with 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He's added 383 rushing yards and eight scores in 14 games.

His success allowed the Bills to clinch their first AFC East title since 1995 with last week's win over the Denver Broncos. It's also put him alongside the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers in the MVP discussion.

"This [AFC East champions] hat is fine and dandy," Allen told reporters. "This hat and shirt is fine and dandy. But I want the shirt that says f--king Super Bowl champs."

Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 draft, is also coming into his own during his third year.

He failed to build on the promising signs he showcased during the second half of his rookie season by throwing 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 2019. He's bounced back in a major way, tossing 25 TDs with just eight picks through 14 contests this season.

It's possible Allen's Bills (11-3) and Mayfield's Browns (10-4) could meet somewhere along the playoff journey in the AFC.

As for the other players given a boost in Madden, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick recorded three tackles, a sack and two forced fumbles in Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He'd tallied an eye-popping five sacks the previous week against the New York Giants.

Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed recorded his first career 100-yard rushing performance and scored a touchdown in the team's Week 15 victory against the New England Patriots.