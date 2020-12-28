1 Thing Each NFL Team Should Provide This Offseason to Help Its QB

1 Thing Each NFL Team Should Provide This Offseason to Help Its QBDecember 28, 2020
In today's NFL, a team's stock rises and falls with the play of its quarterback. You can build an elite defense. You can have a dominant run game. But if you don't get strong play from the quarterback position, it's difficult to win consistently.
With that in mind, giving the quarterback the tools he needs to succeed is nearly as important as finding the quarterback with the talent to thrive.
Yes, Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent, but the Chiefs have done a nearly perfect job of protecting him with a veteran offensive line and surrounding him with speed to burn. Baker Mayfield has seen a career resurgence in Cleveland because the Browns invested in the offensive line and built a scheme that highlighted his strengths.
Across the NFL, every quarterback should have a wishlist on his mind. Since it is the season of giving, each team should be looking to equip its signal-caller with the tools he needs to compete.
For some teams, it's drafting young talent to develop alongside him. For others, it will be immediate help at a supporting offensive position. Some teams should be looking to target a better play-caller or even get some more help from their defense.
Here's what each team should be shopping for this offseason to bolster its quarterback's play and get the offense going.
Arizona Cardinals: Larry Fitzgerald's Replacement
Even at 37 years old, Larry Fitzgerald is still an integral part of the Arizona Cardinals offense. In an age of player movement across all sports, it's admirable that Fitz is still with the franchise that drafted him in 2004.
However, all great runs come to an end. Fitzgerald has been at it for 17 seasons and is finally showing signs of aging out of the game. Should he decide to retire, the Cardinals are going to need to find a replacement.
DeAndre Hopkins was brought in to be WR1 for Kyler Murray. That move has paid off big-time. However, outside of Christian Kirk and Fitzgerald, the Cardinals don't have much production from their other receivers.
Fitzgerald is 6'3" and 218 pounds. He offers a broad catch radius underneath with sure hands as a safe target for Murray. Sans the veteran, they will still have plenty of speed and big-play ability, but the Cardinals would be wise to find a big-bodied receiver through the draft or free agency.
Dan Arnold has shown a little bit of that as a 6'6", 220-pound tight end, but his contract expires at the end of the season and the upside isn't the same. A receiver like Clemson's Justyn Ross (6'4", 205 lbs), Wake Forest's Sage Surratt (6'3", 215 lbs) or Florida State's Tamorrion Terry (6'4", 210 lbs) could likely be had outside of the first round and would fill that role.
Atlanta Falcons: A Dynamic Running Back
The excitement and hype when former Georgia running back Todd Gurley II joined the fold in Atlanta is long gone. What's left is a player who is 33rd in yards after contact per carry and a backup in Brian Hill who doesn't move the needle.
Gurley is hovering around career lows in yards per carry, rushing yards per game and receiving yards per game despite running against defenses that are obviously trying to defend the pass. Matt Ryan will once again be in the running to lead the league in passing attempts by the time the season is over.
Hill hasn't inspired much confidence as the backup, either. He's averaging a broken tackle every 21 rushing attempts and has only contributed 19 catches out of the backfield.
The offensive line has some young pieces who need time to develop, but the backfield needs a facelift. They opted to go the free-agent route last offseason but would be wise to scout options in the 2021 draft.
Clemson's Travis Etienne wouldn't make sense as early as the Falcons will likely pick in the first round, but they should grab him if he falls to the second round, or the team could target a player like Kenneth Gainwell out of Memphis after the first round.
Baltimore Ravens: A Difference-Maker at Wide Receiver
The Baltimore Ravens' need for a wide receiver isn't from a lack of trying to fill the void. The run-heavy franchise has spent two draft picks in each of the last three drafts on wide receivers. The problem is it really hasn't seen huge dividends from those picks.
Marquise Brown is a solid deep threat. He leads the team in average depth of target by a fairly wide margin, but outside of him, the team's other draft picks haven't lived up to expectations.
Devin Duvernay has some promise, but he's only made 19 catches for 201 yards in his rookie season. That's not enough to rely on him to make the leap next season. 2019 pick Miles Boykin has failed to make a major impact, too.
The others have been Day 3 picks that haven't hit.
Jackson has taken a step back as a passer in 2020. It was always going to be difficult for him to repeat the stats he put up in his MVP season, but Sports Info Solutions' advanced passing numbers tell a more encouraging story. Jackson's on-target throw percentage has gone from 67.6 percent in 2019 to 70.5 this season.
As long as Greg Roman is crafting an offense tailored to Jackson's unique gifts as a runner and he's supported by a strong stable of backs, the Ravens offense is going to be dangerous. If they can acquire a true threat at receiver to pair with Marquise Brown, it will take their potential to another level.
Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson and Kenny Golladay are all names who could be on the free-agent market next offseason. Any one of them would be a huge addition to get the most out of Jackson's abilities.
Buffalo Bills: Upgrades at Either Guard Position
The Buffalo Bills have done a lot to ensure Josh Allen has every chance to succeed, and their quarterback has responded with a breakout season in 2020. Allen has led the Bills to their first AFC East title since 1995 and has things going in a promising direction.
They've locked up a solid left tackle in Dion Dawkins for the foreseeable future with a four-year extension that will pay him $58.3 million. They traded for a legitimate No. 1 receiver in Stefon Diggs, giving up a first-round pick, and he's gone on to lead the league in receptions.
Throw in a pair of third-round running backs in Devin Singletary and Zach Moss, and the Bills have built a strong offense. The only nitpick with this unit is that neither guard spot seems to be locked down for the future.
The Bills have started Cody Ford, Ike Boettger, Jon Feliciano, Quinton Spain and Brian Winters at either guard spot. That's a lot of turnover for two positions on the offensive line. Winters has played the most snaps at 61.6 percent for the season, but he's surrendered three sacks while committing seven penalties, per PFF.
Should Ohio State's Wyatt Davis be available when the Bills pick, it would be the ideal scenario for them. He's the top-ranked guard on Matt Miller's big board. However, Alijah Vera-Tucker out of USC would be another option. He's the 27th overall prospect on Miller's board.
Carolina Panthers: More Talent on the Defensive Side of the Ball
Teddy Bridgewater's debut season as the quarterback for the Carolina Panthers hasn't resulted in an overly explosive offense, but you can't blame the weapons he has at his disposal.
DJ Moore and Robby Anderson have both gone over 1,000 yards this season. Christian McCaffrey has been injured most of the year, but Mike Davis has been a dual-threat running back in his stead (614 rushing yards, 373 receiving), and his offensive coordinator (Joe Brady) is the architect of one of the most explosive offenses in college football history.
Still, Bridgewater has only thrown 14 touchdowns to eight interceptions. The Panthers front office invested heavily in the quarterback for the next two seasons, but he can be cut in 2022 with just a $5 million cap hit.
At this point, the best the Panthers can do for him is continue to invest and build a defense. Bridgewater's best attribute is his ability to protect the football. He's tied for 10th in the NFL in interception percentage.
The Panthers spent every draft pick they had in 2020 on defense. New defensive coordinator Phil Snow and head coach Matt Rhule were forced to install a new defensive system with a lot of rookies in one of the most difficult offseasons to navigate.
It's no surprise they are 27th in the league in defensive efficiency. If the front office wants to give Bridgewater the opportunity to be the franchise quarterback, it needs to build a defense that will force turnovers and put him in position to score.
Chicago Bears: A New Coaching Staff
For most of the season, the Bears offense has been horrendous and three things are to blame.
The quarterback play of Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky wasn't very good. The offensive line has been suspect. And the coaching tandem of head coach Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor has been questionable at best.
The last few weeks have absolved Trubisky to an extent. The Bears have rallied their playoff chances from the depths with back-to-back wins in which the offense has put up 36 and 33 points, respectively. In those games, Trubisky has completed 72.2 percent of his passes, throwing for 469 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.
Since going back to Trubisky after the Week 11 bye, the offense as a whole has been demonstrably better. Some of that has come with the adjustments Nagy has made in utilizing Trubisky, but as Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times wondered, why did it take this long to figure out?
"To critics who have been imploring Nagy to accentuate Trubisky's strengths by moving the pocket to give him more opportunities to use his mobility and make him more of a weapon than a target, the change elicited an obvious question: What took so long?" Potash wrote after the 33-27 win over the Vikings.
Nagy's desire to force his offense on Trubisky and bench him for Foles was a divisive one when it happened after Foles led Chicago to a come-from-behind win against the Falcons in Week 3. Given Trubisky's play and the way the offense is now rolling, it's fair to ask if Nagy is the right guy for the franchise moving forward.
Whether the Bears stick with Trubisky or utilize their first-round pick to go in another direction, they should at least be looking for different voices to add to the coaching office if Nagy is here to stay.
Cincinnati Bengals: An Elite Left Tackle
If the Bengals don't use their first-round pick to select Oregon's Penei Sewell or swing a massive trade for an elite tackle, they should be charged with criminal negligence. That's how desperately the Bengals need to find a protector to ensure Joe Burrow doesn't take any more of a beating than he already has.
Burrow has been out for four games after a serious knee injury, and he's still the eighth-most sacked quarterback in the league with 32. In the game Burrow was injured, the Bengals were forced to lean on sixth-round rookie Hakeem Adeniji at one of the tackle spots.
Even when healthy, Jonah Williams has surrendered seven sacks, per Sports Info Solutions.
Bobby Hart has manned the other tackle spot, and neither has been strong. PFF ranks Hart 50th among tackles, while Adeniji doesn't have enough snaps to be ranked but has graded out at 53.8 in the action he has seen.
Burrow showed he can have success in the NFL as a rookie. According to Next Gen Stats, he was sixth in the league in completion percentage above expectation. The only names ahead of him are Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers.
Cincinnati simply can't let a quarterback with this much promise take another beating in 2021.
Cleveland Browns: A New Contract for Rashard Higgins
In just one year, Kevin Stefanski has turned around a Cleveland Browns offense that was 22nd in offensive efficiency under Freddie Kitchens and is now fourth with many of the same faces.
Much of that has to do with Stefanski putting the right guys in the right place to have success. Mayfield has been the biggest beneficiary, as he has improved in nearly every statistical category this season and now looks like he'll deliver on the promise he showed as a rookie in 2018.
Outside of Mayfield, no one exemplifies the difference between Kitchens and Stefanski like Rashard Higgins.
The fifth-year receiver saw a big jump in production in Cleveland during Mayfield's rookie year. He had 39 catches for 572 yards and four touchdowns, demonstrating an immediate connection with the new quarterback.
Then, Kitchens came to town and Higgins never seemed to get out of the doghouse. He played in just 10 games and saw 11 targets, delivering four catches and 55 yards.
Now, Mayfield has once again relied on Higgins to be his second receiver with Odell Beckham Jr. out of the lineup since Week 7. Higgins is set to put up career highs in receptions (35) and yards (544), and Mayfield has a passer rating of 118.1 when targeting Hollywood.
By comparison, Mayfield's passer rating was just 91.1 when targeting Beckham Jr. before his season-ending ACL injury. According to Spotrac's market value calculation, Higgins could command a contract in the range of $5.4 million per season.
The Browns would be wise to jump on that deal and keep one of Mayfield's favorite targets in the lineup for the foreseeable future.
Dallas Cowboys: Tyron Smith's Successor
For 10 years, Tyron Smith has been one of the best offensive linemen in football, and he's done all of it playing for the Dallas Cowboys. It may be sacrilegious to talk about moving on from the All-Decade team member, but it isn't a bad idea to consider getting Smith's successor on the roster.
Smith missed all but two games this season after suffering a neck injury that required surgery. The 30-year-old is no stranger to injuries, having missed three games in each of his last four seasons before this one.
The Cowboys don't have to replace Smith right away. He's still under contract through 2023 and carries a fairly large dead cap charge until then, when he would cost $3.6 million to cut or trade. But heading into 2021 without a strong backup plan would be foolish.
Smith's injury has devastated the offensive line all season. The Cowboys are starting Brandon Knight at left tackle with Terence Steele at right. The two are ranked 80th and 79th, respectively, of the 82 tackles PFF has graded this season.
Assuming the Cowboys see the value in Dak Prescott after his ankle injury left the Cowboys a complete mess, they should be investing to protect him from another injury. Finding a blue-chip prospect to play right tackle in preparation of taking over for Smith whenever the team moves on should be a priority.
Denver Broncos: As Much Continuity as Possible
Drew Lock's first full season as the starter in Denver should come with a bold asterisk. The excitement that came with Lock and the Broncos' 4-1 finish to the 2019 season is a distant memory. Lock is 4-7 as a starter this season, but that can hardly be charged to the second-year quarterback.
The Broncos were always going to struggle to put a good offense on the field this season. Pat Shurmur came in as the new offensive coordinator in an offseason impacted by COVID-19 and had to install his offense with a slew of first- and second-year players filling big roles.
Then came the Courtland Sutton injury. After a breakout 2019, the wideout lost his season to a knee injury in Week 1. Lock was knocked out the following game for two games as well.
So when looking at Lock's season totals, which include 14 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, all of these circumstances need to be considered. It also shouldn't come as a surprise that some of Lock's best games have come at the end of the season.
His Week 14 game was one of the best by any quarterback this season. He threw for 280 yards on 21-of-27 passing with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Two of the touchdowns were caught by rookie KJ Hamler for a combined 86 yards.
The Broncos shouldn't be hitting the panic button when it comes to the offense. They should focus on improving the defense while allowing Sutton, Hamler, Jerry Jeudy and Noah Fant to all get a full offseason in with Lock and Shurmur and be dialed in for next season.
Detroit Lions: New Blood in the Receiver Room
The Detroit Lions are at a crossroads this offseason. They will need a new head coach, new general manager, and Matthew Stafford will be entering his age-33 season.
There's a theoretical out in his contract. Cutting or trading him would save them $10.1 million against the cap after incurring a $24.9 million dead cap charge.
Whether the new front office and coaching staff will want to continue with Stafford or take the cap hit to go in a different direction, the targets the quarterback will have next year are going to look a lot different than this year.
With Kenny Golladay out of the lineup for all but five games this season, they've relied on Marvin Jones Jr. (30 years old) and Danny Amendola (35 years old) in the passing game. The veteran pair is joined by Golladay, 31-year-old Mohamed Sanu and Jamal Agnew as receivers who are set to hit free agency at the conclusion of the season.
Meanwhile, the Lions have two young weapons in running back D'Andre Swift and tight end T.J. Hockenson who are reasons to be optimistic about the future of the offense.
If the Lions are to have success with Stafford or any other quarterback they end up starting in 2021, they will need some new names at receiver. Golladay had back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns before this injury-riddled season. He's indicated he wants to stay in Detroit, and the injuries could actually make him easier to sign.
But he can't be the only investment they make in the position this coming offseason. The Lions should use the draft and free agency to rebuild this receiving corps. Someone like Corey Davis would be worth keeping an eye on, as he's coming off his rookie contract and starting to live up to his draft hype this season for the Tennessee Titans with 60 receptions for 945 yards and five touchdowns.
Green Bay Packers: An Exciting No. 2 Receiver
Aaron Rodgers has returned to his MVP form in 2020, but that shouldn't be an excuse to continue to ask him to MacGyver together an offense with Davante Adams and a series of Day 3 draft picks and undrafted free agents.
He can do it, sure, but there comes a point where you are leaving production on the table, and Rodgers is 37 years old. If the Packers want to ensure a smooth transition from him to Jordan Love down the line, expecting the Utah State product to do the same with this receiver room is a big ask.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a fine deep threat. Nine of his 31 catches have gone for 20-plus yards, tying him with Robert Tonyan for second on the team. He leads the league in yards per catch at 19.5.
But he's also only hauled in 51.7 percent of his targets and is limited as anything more than a deep route-runner.
MVS can continue to be a part of the offense, but the Packers need to give Rodgers a legitimate receiver opposite Adams who is a more complete player. Allen Lazard may be able to grow into the role but he'll be entering Year 4 with the team and still hasn't proven he can do it.
The Packers reportedly considered trading for the Houston Texans' Will Fuller V before the trade deadline. Perhaps with Fuller set to hit the free-agent market in 2021, the Packers will pull the trigger without having to give up draft assets.
Houston Texans: A Competent Coach and Front Office
Even trading DeAndre Hopkins couldn't prevent Deshaun Watson from being one of the most efficient quarterbacks in football. The 25-year-old is set to have career highs in yardage and touchdowns while throwing the fewest interceptions of his career.
He's quietly among the league's top passers in adjusted yards per attempt (tied with Aaron Rodgers for first), passer rating (tied with Patrick Mahomes for second) and completion percentage (third). Yet, the Texans are 4-10 and have officially wasted a prime year of Watson's career.
He isn't going anywhere. His current contract runs through 2025, but the franchise still enters an uncertain time. The team is searching for a new general manager and head coach after firing Bill O'Brien midseason.
The two hires will be critical in getting the most out of Watson's prime. They have many holes to address with an offensive line that has already allowed Watson to be sacked 44 times and a defense that is surrendering 27.6 points per game and 6.1 yards per play.
Watson has proved capable of putting up great numbers, even with an iffy supporting cast. The quarterback's needs are much more organizational in nature.
Indianapolis Colts: More Speed at Receiver
The Colts made a bold move in acquiring a now-39-year-old Philip Rivers to be their starting quarterback in 2020, but the gamble has paid off. The Colts are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, and Rivers has played well under Frank Reich, who coached Rivers between 2013 and 2015 with the Chargers.
Much of that success can be attributed to the offensive line and a quick-hitting passing game, though. The Colts have one of the best offensive lines in football. They've given up the second-fewest sacks on the season. Rivers has taken just 14 sacks through as many games, down from the 34 he took with the Chargers last season.
The Colts offense is predicated on running the football well, getting the ball out quickly and letting the receivers do the work. Rivers is 28th in average intended air yards, per Next Gen Stats. Meanwhile, they are tied for second in the league in yards after the catch per reception.
Much of that number is powered by running backs Jonathan Taylor (10.5 yards after the catch per reception) and Nyheim Hines (7.1) and rookie receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (7.2). Adding another receiver who can make plays after the catch would make the passing attack even more potent.
Pittman and Zach Pascal are the team's current leading receivers, but neither is considered a burner. T.Y. Hilton once ran a 4.34-second 40-yard dash at the combine, but he's now 31 years old and posting a career-low 3.3 yards after the catch per reception.
Parris Campbell was supposed to be Hilton's successor, but he only played two games this season before suffering a knee injury. That's now just nine total games for him in two seasons. The Colts are going to want to bring in another receiver who can make plays after the catch—ideally one who has the speed to complement Pittman's size and physicality.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Better Pass Protection
Last season, the Jaguars gave up the 15th-most sacks, a respectable number even if tackles Cam Robinson (six) and Jawaan Taylor (five) were responsible for giving up 11 of those on their own, per the Washington Post's STATS.
Both were given the opportunity to come back, and the Jaguars have given up the 10th-most sacks with the tackle duo combining for 10 sacks allowed. They haven't been complete disasters, but Joe Burrow's fate in Cincinnati underscores the importance of protecting rookie quarterbacks.
Thanks to consecutive improbable wins by the Jets over the Los Angeles Rams and Browns, that rookie quarterback the tackles will be protecting is Trevor Lawrence. The passer out of Clemson is one of the most hyped prospects in recent memory and will need to be protected at all costs.
It's tough finding immediate help at tackle, but the Jaguars will have one of the biggest budgets for free agents next season with approximately $84 million in cap space. It will be plenty enough to lure a free agent like Alejandro Villanueva, who has only allowed two sacks for the Steelers this season and will be tricky for Pittsburgh to re-sign.
The Jaguars also have a second first-round selection from the Rams that they could use to add a second tackle. Matt Miller's latest mock draft has the team taking Christian Darrisaw out of Virginia Tech.
Kansas City Chiefs: More Investment in the Defense
A replacement for Sammy Watkins was a consideration here. The 27-year-old is set to hit free agency at the end of the season. But is there anyone really concerned that Patrick Mahomes won't continue to play at his current level without Watkins?
Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are clearly the top two targets on this team. Mecole Hardman has produced more as a receiver this season, and there should be no shortage of veterans who would love to play with Mahomes and could be had on the cheap.
The Chiefs have surrounded Mahomes with a bevy of playmakers since drafting him. As they get deeper into his massive contract, the time is going to come when they can't spend as much on the weapons around him, and that's OK. His play is good enough to elevate his teammates.
The only thing he can't do is play defense. That's going to take smart decision-making from general manager Brett Veach. The Chiefs were 17th in defensive efficiency last season when they won the Super Bowl, and they find themselves in that spot once again.
There isn't a Mahomes equivalent on defense, though. There's no one player who essentially guarantees the defense won't dip below a certain level. The Chiefs are projected to be $16 million over the cap, so spending in free agency will be curtailed anyway, but the team will have draft capital to invest.
If the goal is to win as many Super Bowls with Mahomes as possible, giving him a defense that can ease the burden and create turnovers is one of the best favors the franchise can do for him.
Las Vegas Raiders: A Legitimate No. 1 Receiver
Since dealing Amari Cooper in 2018, this marks the third consecutive year a tight end has led the Las Vegas Raiders in receiving. It helps that both of those tight ends—Jared Cook and Darren Waller—are phenomenal receivers, but that run has also come in the midst of four straight losing seasons.
It isn't as though the Raiders haven't tried to find a top wideout. They signed Jordy Nelson in 2018 but cut him a year later after an underwhelming campaign. They added Antonio Brown in 2019, but he didn't even play a snap for the team before they parted ways.
Drafting Henry Ruggs III in the first round is the latest attempt to find a legitimate No. 1 receiver. There is still plenty of time for him to develop. He's a 21-year-old rookie, but the early results aren't encouraging.
He's 11th among all rookie receivers in yards per game (37.6), 11th in receptions (23) and has only found the end zone twice. He's clearly the third option among receivers on the roster this year, as both Nelson Agholor and Hunter Renfrow have been more involved in the offense.
The team has missed Tyrell Williams as well. He has been out the entire 2020 season with a torn labrum and leaves the Raiders with a tough decision to make in the offseason. He can be cut without a dead cap charge at the end of the season.
The defense needs a lot of attention, but whether it's via free agency, the draft or trade, the Raiders have to find a way to get a legitimate wideout for Derek Carr or whoever is taking snaps in 2021.
Los Angeles Chargers: Revamped Offensive Line
For the love of everything football, the Chargers have to protect Justin Herbert. The quarterback's historic rookie campaign has been the silver lining in an otherwise terrible season for the Chargers.
Despite coming into the draft overshadowed by the accomplishments of Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, Herbert has been the most impressive of the rookie quarterbacks. And he's doing it behind one of the worst offensive lines.
Sports Info Solutions keeps track of "blown blocks" both in the run and pass game. The Chargers have the only offensive line that can claim three players in the top 15. Dan Feeney, Sam Tevi and Forrest Lamp have combined to blow 81 blocks this season.
That lines up with the team's sack numbers. They have allowed him to be sacked 29 times with an additional 43 quarterback hits absorbed. The unit surrenders the third-highest pressure percentage.
The Chargers can't afford to have Herbert get injured or develop bad habits in his crucial second season. They have to find ways to upgrade the offensive line and should have around $33 million in cap space to spend in the offseason. Not to mention the projected 12th pick and 43rd pick in the first two rounds with which they could add to the unit.
Los Angeles Rams: A Left Tackle of the Future
What a difference a year has made for the Los Angeles Rams offensive line. Following the 2019 season, the Rams unit was ranked 31st in PFF's year-end rankings. Rough seasons from Austin Blythe, Austin Corbett and Rob Havenstein, along with injuries and inexperience, made for a tough season.
Quarterback Jared Goff consequently had his worst season since his rookie year and the Rams missed the playoffs.
This season, the Rams O-line has come back with a vengeance. When PFF comes out with its 2020 year-end rankings, there's a good chance L.A. will be in the top five. Four of the five across the line are in the top 19 for their position.
The lone weak link? Left tackle, where Joseph Noteboom is ranked 75th among the 82 tackles they've graded. Noteboom has stepped in for 39-year-old Andrew Whitworth, who has been out since Week 11 with a knee injury and may be back for the playoffs. However, that's not a long-term solution.
The Rams are fairly cash-strapped. They're projected to be almost $18 million over the cap next season. So finding a solution in free agency is pretty much a non-starter. However, it might be worth looking into draft or trade options.
Miami Dolphins: A Weapon at Running Back
The running back position has been a revolving door of names for the Miami Dolphins this season.
Myles Gaskin showed promise as a pass-catching back before missing time with a knee injury followed by a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He came back strong against the Raiders but suffered an ankle injury that put him on the IR last season too. He hasn't shown he can stay healthy for a full season.
Matt Breida is a disappointment overall and has been used sparingly even when healthy this season. Salvon Ahmed has shown flashes but not enough to depend on going into 2021.
In short, the Dolphins have been forced to roll with several running backs this season and none have emerged as a true weapon that Tua Tagovailoa can use.
The roster has one of the best young tight ends in the league in Mike Gesicki, DeVante Parker and Preston Williams are a good receiving duo when healthy, and the offensive line is much better than last season.
The next step in giving Tagovailoa what he needs to succeed is shoring up the running game. One of the team's second-round picks could be a great investment in the position. Tagovailoa's former teammate Najee Harris or Clemson's Travis Etienne might be a target if either falls that far.
Minnesota Vikings: An Improved Pass Rush
What does an improved Vikings pass rush have to do with helping Kirk Cousins? It's pretty simple, really. It's hard to outperform the opposing team's quarterback when he has a lot more time to operate in the pocket.
The Vikings are 28th in the league in pressure percentage, only getting to the quarterback on 18.3 percent of dropbacks. By comparison, Cousins sees pressure on 26.7 percent of his dropbacks, which is seventh-most in the league.
That's less than ideal. But the pressure doesn't seem to have kept Cousins from being highly competitive. According to Next Gen Stats, Cousins leads the league in completion percentage above expectation and has posted a passer rating over 100 for the second consecutive season.
The offensive line will need to be addressed, but more than anything, the Vikings defense is failing the offense. A young secondary has featured rookies Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler in prominent roles, but growth should come with experience for that part of the defense.
After trading Yannick Ngakoue, the Vikings can't allow the pass-rushing element of their defense to be this anemic again. They are 26th in sacks with just 22 on the season, and Mike Zimmer let his frustrations with the physicality of the defense be known after giving up 52 points to the Saints.
Zimmer described the defense as the "worst one I ever had," after the loss, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN. Given his defensive background that will be addressed in the offseason.
New England Patriots: A Receiving Threat at Tight End
Whether it's Cam Newton again, a free agent or a rookie quarterback under center for the Patriots next season, the overall talent on offense needs an overhaul.
The running back room is fine. Damien Harris and Sony Michel have been effective running the ball (5.0 and 5.7 yards per carry, respectively), while Rex Burkhead and James White have been good in pass-catching roles.
But the days of trotting out guys like Jakobi Meyers and Damiere Byrd as No. 1 receivers can't continue. It worked when Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were rolling, but those days are over. However, a true threat at tight end might be just as important.
Belichick's offenses have never leaned on traditional No. 1 receivers as most do. The 2007 Randy Moss version notwithstanding, it's a system that has distributed the ball to slot receivers, running backs and tight ends more than most.
In the 2018 season, Rob Gronkowski's last with the team, New England finished fourth in scoring and fifth in yards. In 2017, it finished second in scoring and No. 1 in yards. According to Sharp Football Stats, Patriots tight ends commanded 19 percent of the targets in those two seasons combined.
This season, tight ends are seeing just 7 percent of the targets. Ryan Izzo has 13 catches for 199 yards. The Patriots are simply a better offense when they have a tight end who can contribute as a blocker in the run game but is also a legitimate receiving threat.
If they don't draft a wide receiver, Kyle Pitts out of Florida would make a lot of sense. The free-agent market doesn't project to have a lot of difference-makers at the position, but Hunter Henry is a name worth keeping an eye on.
New Orleans Saints: Receiver Depth
The Saints finally got a legitimate No. 2 receiver in Emmanuel Sanders to pair with Michael Thomas this year only for Thomas to miss most of the first half of the season and be hampered with an ankle injury for the other half.
Thomas is now on injured reserve for the remainder of the regular season in hopes that he can get healthy for the playoffs.
In Thomas' absence, the most productive receiver on the roster has been running back Alvin Kamara. Sanders is doing his job and putting up fine numbers for a No. 2 receiver (52 catches, 663 yards and four touchdowns through 13 games), but Tre'Quan Smith is the next-best option.
Smith has been solid, catching 68 percent of his targets and posting a 122.7 passer rating when targeted. The 2018 third-round pick is on injured reserve with an ankle injury of his own, though, and isn't the kind of receiver who can carry the group when Thomas or Sanders misses time.
If anything, the Saints need to continue to add receivers like Smith so they have some margin for injuries next year. Whether Drew Brees comes back for his age-42 season or not, the depth at receiver is an issue.
New York Giants: A Legitimate No. 1 Receiver
Daniel Jones is among the more divisive quarterbacks in the league right now. There's still reason to believe he can become an above-average NFL quarterback. But his resume is looking pretty thin, and he's dealt with a hamstring injury this season.
The Giants are trending toward a top-10 pick, which will put them in a position of deciding between building around Jones or picking his replacement.
Should they decide to go with the former, it's imperative that they give him a legitimate No. 1 receiver. Darius Slayton has played the role this season, and it's clear he is best served as a No. 2 option. He's actually been less efficient than he was in 2019 as a rookie.
Through 15 weeks, he has seen 84 targets, which is exactly how many he saw as a rookie. He has two fewer catches, 37 fewer yards and five fewer touchdowns.
That first-round pick could bring them a prospect like Alabama's DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle. Throwing a bunch of money at Chris Godwin or Kenny Golladay would also be a bright idea. They are projected to have $19.2 million in cap space and could save another $6 million if they part ways with Golden Tate. If they do both, it would be hard for any quarterback not to succeed.
New York Jets: A Complete Offensive Overhaul
There's a growing sentiment that the Jets should stick with Sam Darnold after losing out on the No. 1 pick in the draft. It makes some sense.
Trevor Lawrence is a surer thing in comparison to the rest of the quarterback prospects, even if this class has a lot of potential. The problem is that quarterback is far from the Jets' only issue, and Darnold has already slogged through enough seasons with a bad supporting cast.
The Jets are projected to have $81.7 million in cap space along with 10 draft picks (including three in the first 34 picks). There isn't an area of the offense that doesn't need an upgrade. After all, this is a team that in its shocking wins over the Rams and Browns had a 37-year-old Frank Gore carry the ball a combined 37 times.
Denzel Mims is a promising young receiver, and Mekhi Becton is the left tackle of the future. Outside of those guys, there isn't much to get excited about right now.
The Jets don't have to turn it around in one season, but they do need to allocate a bunch of money and draft picks for weapons and assets that will surround whichever likely rookie quarterback ends up starting for them.
Philadelphia Eagles: Revamped Offensive Line
No team in the NFL has given up more sacks than the Philadelphia Eagles this season.
Carson Wentz isn't blameless. He was a problem in his own right, but it's hard to fault a quarterback for a dreadful season when he's been sacked 50 times. Even going with the mobile Jalen Hurts resulted in six sacks in a Week 15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Still, switching to Hurts has been a revelation in the waning weeks of the season. He has taken an offense that was all but dead and made it competitive again. If the Eagles make the switch permanent in 2021, they have most of the ingredients for a quick rebound.
Miles Sanders remains a tantalizing talent at running back. He's 15th among running backs in yards from scrimmage despite questionable usage in an all-around bad offense and sitting for three games with a knee injury. Rookie receiver Jalen Reagor has shown promise when he isn't injured, and Dallas Goedert should be a capable replacement for Zach Ertz if the team decides to cut him.
Improving that talent around the quarterback is important, but it won't matter if the Eagles don't reinforce the offensive line. Center Jason Kelce is ranked eighth at his position by PFF, but even he's 33. Bringing back Jason Peters didn't pan out, as he elected to undergo season-ending toe surgery earlier this month.
The next-highest-graded lineman relative to his peers is Nate Herbig, the 34th-ranked guard. Matt Pryor and Jordan Mailata have manned the tackle spots and don't inspire confidence. Offensive line talent is always difficult to acquire, but the Eagles have to do what they can to shore up the group.
The Eagles have a messy cap situation and are projected to be $64.5 million over the cap for next season, but they are also projected to have the sixth and 37th picks in the draft. Trading back in the first could net them a tackle prospect while addressing other spots on the line in later rounds.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Dynamic Replacement for James Conner
James Conner shouldn't be long for Pittsburgh. The Steelers will have to decide on the running back, as he is set to hit free agency and the team is already projected to be $21 million over the cap before re-signing any of its own free agents.
With Bud Dupree, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Cameron Sutton set to hit the market, the team has more pressing free agents it'll need to carve out cap space for. Conner has been solid for the Steelers but the bill has come due on the Steelers' prudent drafting, there will be losses.
The run game has been an ancillary part of Pittsburgh's offense all season. The Steelers are 31st in run percentage and instead have put most of the offense in the hands of Ben Roethlisberger and a talented group of receivers.
That looked fine when they were 11-0, but it's a strategy that has hit roadblocks during the home stretch. In December, his passer rating has dipped to 81.9 from 103.7 in November. In back-to-back losses to Buffalo and Cincinnati, he failed to eclipse 200 yards passing. If Roethlisberger is coming back for his age-39 season, the running game has to be an emphasis.
Finding a running back in the draft who can be better than average would be a step in the right direction.
San Francisco 49ers: A Return to the 2019 Run Game
Thanks to a bevy of injuries, including to quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens, the San Francisco 49ers have had one of the most disappointing seasons in 2020. Going from NFC champions to out of the playoff picture, it's been a rough year.
Some of that falls on Garoppolo, who had just seven touchdowns to five interceptions in six games before suffering an ankle sprain that has taken him out of the lineup, but the run game has been equally disappointing.
Last season, the Niners ran the ball on first down more than any other team in the league. They handed it off on 63 percent of their first downs and averaged 4.9 yards in doing so, per Sharp Football Stats. That sets up 2nd-and-5, which is a great place to be in terms of offensive flexibility.
This season, that number has dipped to 52 percent of the time and just 4.4 yards per carry. There are multiple reasons for that. Speedy breakout star Raheem Mostert has been in and out of the lineup, the offensive line isn't playing as well, and the game scripts have not always been conducive to the run.
Jeff Wilson Jr. reminded fans what it looks like when the Niners are running the ball well. He had 183 yards on the ground against the Cardinals in Week 16 and it led to a win with CJ Beathard at quarterback.
Garoppolo's contract (only $2.8 million in dead cap if released) makes him a strong candidate to be cut or traded. He hasn't shown he can be the guy in San Francisco, and they are in line for a top 15 draft pick. Regardless, the Niners will need to figure out ways to get the running game back to where it was last season.
Seattle Seahawks: As Many Defensive Upgrades as Possible
The Seahawks' recent cold streak is cause for concern but not panic. A little bit of regression was always in the cards after Russell Wilson's torrid start to the season.
Wilson had already tallied 19 touchdowns to three interceptions before Seattle's Week 6 bye. Writing for ESPN+, Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders noted that Russell Wilson's DVOA as a passer was at 29.5 percent in those games, meaning he was that much more efficient than your average quarterback.
Since that stretch, he has posted a DVOA of 1 percent, meaning he has essentially been average.
Adjustments might need to be made in the offense. But this is Russell Wilson we are talking about. More often than not, he's an above-average quarterback. Especially when you consider the tools he has at his disposal. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are a lethal receiver combination, and the offensive line has played well all season—Wilson is sixth in the league in pocket time.
What is concerning is the defense the Seahawks have put on the field this season.
Seattle has struggled to generate pressure (21st in pressure percentage) and would be even worse without safety Jamal Adams' blitzing ability. He leads the team in sacks with 9.5. They are 25th in yards allowed and 14th in scoring defense.
It's not the worst defense in the league, but it's among the worst of teams with Super Bowl aspirations. They can lighten Wilson's load by working toward building a defense that doesn't require him to be Superman just to pull out a victory.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Competition for Donovan Smith
The Buccaneers are in a precarious spot when it comes to their left tackle. Donovan Smith is under contract for next season and cost the Bucs $14.5 million this season. However, he has no guaranteed money left on his deal, meaning the Bucs can cut him at no cost.
That seems a bit drastic with the Bucs projected to have $31.5 million in cap space, but that will evaporate pretty quickly with Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David and Chris Godwin, among others, set to hit free agency.
The team should avoid cutting ties completely. Smith has battled inconsistency this season. He's the 40th-ranked tackle by PFF, but he's also ninth in the league in blown blocks, per Sports Info Solutions.
It's hard to show a 27-year-old tackle who is merely average the door, given the overall dearth of talent in the league. However, it's hard to say he should be the starter next season after such unpredictable play.
The compromise is probably to draft another tackle to compete with Smith and make him earn the job again next season. A motivated Smith or an even better replacement could do wonders for a 44-year-old Tom Brady and the Bucs' pass protection.
Tennessee Titans: Corey Davis' Replacement
It took four years, but the Corey Davis breakout season is finally here. Just in time for the Titans to make a difficult decision regarding his future with the franchise.
The Titans used the fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft to acquire Davis, and he largely underwhelmed in his first three seasons. The Titans declined to pick up his fifth-year option in May.
Davis has been a stud for Ryan Tannehill in his fourth year. He is set to register his first 1,000-yard season, and Tannehill has a passer rating of 136.3 when targeting him. Most importantly, he's been much more reliable than previous seasons. His 75.9 percent catch rate is 13.6 percent higher than his career high from last season.
Unfortunately, the Titans' cap situation is going to be tight in the offseason. They are projected to have just $10.2 million to spend next season. According to Spotrac, Davis' market value is projected to be around $9.9 million in annual salary. Finding cap space for him will be a challenge.
Instead, the Titans are likely going to need to find a cheaper option to fill Davis' role as a possession receiver to pair with A.J. Brown.
Washington Football Team: A Running Mate for Terry McLaurin
It's unclear who the quarterback for the Washington Football Team will be next season. The franchise clearly isn't high on Dwayne Haskins, and Alex Smith will be 37 years old.
What is clear is they will have a legitimate No. 1 receiver in Terry McLaurin. Touchdowns aside, the Ohio State product has followed up his spectacular rookie campaign with even better numbers in 2020.
With Washington likely turning to the draft to determine its next passer, it's vital to give the new quarterback quality options to throw to. Outside of McLaurin, it's hard to use the word "quality" to describe the receiver room.
After its star wideout, the team's leading receivers are tight end Logan Thomas and running back J.D. McKissic. Tailback Antonio Gibson would likely be the next receiver in line if it weren't for limited usage early in the year and some missed time.
But wide receiver Cam Sims has surpassed him with 24 catches for 371 yards and a touchdown. Those are hardly numbers you want to see from your No. 2 receiver.
The odds Washington can address this are favorable, though. The Football Team are projected to have four picks in the first three rounds and nearly $50 million in cap space.
All stats from Pro Football Reference and ESPN unless otherwise noted and current through Week 15.