1 Thing Each NFL Team Should Provide This Offseason to Help Its QB

In today's NFL, a team's stock rises and falls with the play of its quarterback. You can build an elite defense. You can have a dominant run game. But if you don't get strong play from the quarterback position, it's difficult to win consistently.

With that in mind, giving the quarterback the tools he needs to succeed is nearly as important as finding the quarterback with the talent to thrive.

Yes, Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent, but the Chiefs have done a nearly perfect job of protecting him with a veteran offensive line and surrounding him with speed to burn. Baker Mayfield has seen a career resurgence in Cleveland because the Browns invested in the offensive line and built a scheme that highlighted his strengths.

Across the NFL, every quarterback should have a wishlist on his mind. Since it is the season of giving, each team should be looking to equip its signal-caller with the tools he needs to compete.

For some teams, it's drafting young talent to develop alongside him. For others, it will be immediate help at a supporting offensive position. Some teams should be looking to target a better play-caller or even get some more help from their defense.

Here's what each team should be shopping for this offseason to bolster its quarterback's play and get the offense going.