Week 16 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Advice on Fantasy Football Stars to Play or Bench

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

We're in Week 16 of the NFL season, which means for many fantasy managers, it's championship week. Naturally, most managers are going to roll with the stars who got them this far, but not every lineup decision is going to be an easy one.

For starters, several fantasy standouts aren't going to be available in Week 16. No, the NFL didn't suddenly implement a surprise bye week, but as any fantasy veteran knows, injuries are a constant factor. Some managers are going to have to lean heavily on second-tier stars, and most rosters will have such players littered throughout.

Which second-tier stars are worth starting in Week 16 and which belong on the bench? That's what we're going to examine here. We'll run down some of the top players who fall outside the top 10—top 20 for wide receivers—in FantasyPros' Week 16 rankings and assign start or sit status to each.

Factors like player health, projected role and matchup will be considered here, and all picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.