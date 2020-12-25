NFL Playoff Picture Week 16: Reviewing Latest Bracket Scenarios for AFC, NFC

2 of 3

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Two AFC divisions have already been clinched, and it's possible the other two could be secured in Week 16.

Despite their three-game losing streak, the Pittsburgh Steelers still have a one-game lead in the AFC North. They can clinch the division crown with a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Pittsburgh would also become the division champions if the Cleveland Browns lose to the New Jets Jets on Sunday or if both it and Cleveland have ties.

However, if the Steelers lose and the Browns win, the teams would meet in Cleveland in Week 17 with the AFC North crown on the line.

Even if that doesn't happen, the Browns can at least clinch a playoff berth in Week 16. If they win, they would secure a postseason spot if one of the following also happens: a Baltimore Ravens loss/tie to the New York Giants, a Miami Dolphins loss/tie to the Las Vegas Raiders or a Colts loss to the Steelers. Cleveland would also clinch with a tie and a Baltimore or Miami loss.

The other division that could be clinched is the AFC South. The only way that can happen, though is if the Tennessee Titans beat the Green Bay Packers and the Colts lose to the Steelers. However, both Tennessee and Indianapolis could at least secure postseason berths.

The Titans can clinch a playoff berth with a win or if either the Ravens or the Dolphins lose. They would also get in if they and the Ravens both tie.

The Colts can clinch a spot in the postseason with a win and a loss/tie by either the Ravens or the Dolphins. They would also get in with a tie and losses by either Baltimore or Miami.

While the Chiefs have already secured the AFC West, they could clinch the No. 1 seed, which is more important this season as the only berth to get a first-round bye in each conference. They can clinch with a win/tie against the Atlanta Falcons or a loss/tie by either the Steelers or Bills.

If only a few of these clinching scenarios happen in Week 16, then the final gameweek of the season will be huge in deciding the seeding and potentially a pair of division crowns.