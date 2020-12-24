NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray, Deni Avdija

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Given the near-certainty that a James Harden trade would send the Houston Rockets head-first into a rebuild, the club seems laser-locked on bringing back a young cornerstone in any potential blockbuster.

Michael Porter Jr., the 14th pick in the 2018 draft, is one such centerpiece that has apparently caught their eye.

When the Rockets discussed a Harden deal with the Denver Nuggets recently, "Houston's interest centered firmly on Nuggets small forward Michael Porter Jr.," Mike Singer reported for the Denver Post. Before Rockets fans rush out to buy a custom Porter jersey, though, it's worth noting that Singer added, "those talks haven't materialized into anything substantial."

Porter, once regarded as the crown jewel of his draft class, battled back injuries that nearly wiped out his one-and-done college season and erased his would-be rookie campaign in 2018-19. But he showed little (if any) discernible rust this past season, when he averaged 20.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per 36 minutes while compiling a 50.9/42.2/83.3 shooting slash.

It makes sense for Houston to want him—and for Denver to be hesitant about letting him go. To get an elite talent like Harden, though, someone will probably need to fork over a Porter-caliber prospect and more.