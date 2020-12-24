NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray, Deni AvdijaDecember 24, 2020
NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray, Deni Avdija
The NBA's 2020-21 season roared into life Tuesday and Wednesday night.
As good as the action has already been—oh, how we missed you, Kevin Durant—the off-court rumblings are just as compelling, as per usual.
The rumor mill is rolling at high speed, and none of it centers on James Harden this time—although, a few blurbs are Beard-related. Let's dig in.
Rockets Want Michael Porter Jr.
Given the near-certainty that a James Harden trade would send the Houston Rockets head-first into a rebuild, the club seems laser-locked on bringing back a young cornerstone in any potential blockbuster.
Michael Porter Jr., the 14th pick in the 2018 draft, is one such centerpiece that has apparently caught their eye.
When the Rockets discussed a Harden deal with the Denver Nuggets recently, "Houston's interest centered firmly on Nuggets small forward Michael Porter Jr.," Mike Singer reported for the Denver Post. Before Rockets fans rush out to buy a custom Porter jersey, though, it's worth noting that Singer added, "those talks haven't materialized into anything substantial."
Porter, once regarded as the crown jewel of his draft class, battled back injuries that nearly wiped out his one-and-done college season and erased his would-be rookie campaign in 2018-19. But he showed little (if any) discernible rust this past season, when he averaged 20.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per 36 minutes while compiling a 50.9/42.2/83.3 shooting slash.
It makes sense for Houston to want him—and for Denver to be hesitant about letting him go. To get an elite talent like Harden, though, someone will probably need to fork over a Porter-caliber prospect and more.
Jamal Murray Off Limits in Harden Talks
One of the most interesting aspects of superstar trade talks is the names that surface in those discussions. While most players become expendable when a headliner hits the trade block, a select few remain out of reach.
Denver has decided Jamal Murray warrants that level of protection.
"Jamal Murray was never included in any discussion," Singer reported. "His transcendent postseason run in Orlando reaffirmed why the Nuggets gave him a max contract extension last summer and underscored why they view him as a franchise cornerstone, along with center Nikola Jokic."
Murray, the No. 7 pick in 2016, had already established himself as an up-and-comer while becoming one of 18 players to average 18 points, four assists and four rebounds each of the past two seasons. But, as Singer noted, Murray's ascension in the playoffs elevated his stock to another level. In 19 postseason games, he averaged 26.5 points and 6.6 assists on a blisteringly efficient 50.5/45.3/89.7 shooting.
Wizards Nearly Traded Up for Deni Avdija
The Washington Wizards surely felt fortunate when they went on the clock with the No. 9 pick and do-it-all forward Deni Avdija was still available. They were so high on the Israeli swingman they nearly made a major move up the draft board to get him.
"The Wizards got closest to dealing for Avdija with the Chicago Bulls at the fourth pick," NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes reported. "But, according to one source, 'the cost was too high.'"
When Avdija made it to No. 9, the Wizards quickly phoned in their pick and locked in what they believe will be a valuable selection.
The 6'9" 19-year-old had a subtly impressive debut in Washington's narrow loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. While Avdija only scored seven points, he made both of his field-goal attempts (each from three), grabbed four boards, snatched a steal and committed just a single turnover in 28 minutes. He paced the Wizards with a plus-14 plus/minus.