    Sting Threatened with Team Taz Attack During AEW Dynamite

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2020

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - WWE Superstar Sting makes his first ever WrestleMania appearance at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, March 29, 2015 in Santa Clara, CA. WrestleMania broke the Levi’s Stadium attendance record at 76,976 fans from all 50 states and 40 countries. (Don Feria/AP Images for WWE)
    Don Feria/Associated Press

    Tensions between Team Taz and Sting continued to rise Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

    Sting was in the middle of an interview with Tony Schiavone when Taz and his proteges arrived on the entrance ramp. Team Taz was on its way to the ring before the lights went out at Daily's Place and Darby Allin appeared in the ring:

    Team Taz decided discretion was the better part of valor this time around. An in-ring confrontation looks inevitable, though.

    Taz referenced Allin's upcoming TNT Championship defense against Brian Cage on the second night (Jan. 6) of the New Year's Smash two-week event. It seems a safe bet that encounter will help further the storyline regardless of the outcome.

    Wednesday was notable in that Allin appeared to make it clear he's aligning with Sting, if only temporarily. Should Team Taz come for the Hall of Famer, he won't be alone.

    Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso wrote how Sting could be valuable to AEW by drawing attention to younger wrestlers who might be largely unknown to casual wrestling fans.

    As much as Allin will benefit from tagging with Sting, imagine the heat he could generate by subsequently turning on the legend down the road.

