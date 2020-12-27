Russell Wilson, Seahawks Clinch 2020 NFC West Title with Win vs. Rams

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are NFC West champions once again.

With Sunday's 20-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the Seahawks won their 11th divisional title in franchise history and the first since 2016. Now quarterback Russell Wilson will look to capture the team's first conference title since 2014 and first Super Bowl title since 2013.

The 11-4 Seahawks took down the then-Dak Prescott-led Dallas Cowboys, 38-31, in Week 3, split the season series with the Arizona Cardinals and notched four victories as the road team playing on the East Coast. A rough stretch of three losses in four games during the middle portion of Seattle's schedule looked like it could derail the season. Instead, the Seahawks rallied to win five of their last six games.

A victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 would give the franchise 12 wins for the first time since 2014.

While the team's pass defense has struggled this year, ranking last in the league through 14 games (293 yards allowed per game), Wilson has kept the offense in peak form and averaging 29.5 points per game, the sixth-most in the NFL.

Wideout DK Metcalf emerged as a superstar and has 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Tyler Lockett and David Moore have added another 14 scores combined. The tandem backfield of Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde has kept the offense balanced, and Wilson has rushed for 484 yards himself.

As the Seahawks prepare for the postseason, opponents will struggle to find a way to slow down any of Wilson's wideouts—let alone all three of them. That could make Seattle a strong contender to march back to the Super Bowl and deliver another ring to the Pacific Northwest.