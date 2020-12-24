10 Most Memorable Holiday Moments in WWE History

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Dashing through the snow, a superkick to the face.

Over the ropes they go, spreading joy all over the place.

Suplexes here and there, Triple H's perfect hair.

Santa's in the ring, dodging stunners from ol' Stone Cold.

These classic Christmas moments promise never to grow old.

On this Christmas Eve, relive these good, bad and unforgettable WWE holiday moments featuring icons like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Mick Foley, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and Kurt Angle, among others, which have been ranked according to their fun, heart and place in the annals of holiday wrestling goodness.