WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 23

As Lorcan and Burch made their way to the ring, Maverick and Dain attacked them from behind to get an early advantage in this Street Fight for the NXT tag titles.

Dain set up some tables at ringside while Maverick wedged some chairs in the corner of the ring. Burch and Lorcan recovered and took control. They worked together against Dain after taking out Maverick at ringside

Apparently, both teams decided to obey tags after a little while for some reason. Dain backdropped Lorcan onto two chairs before he brought in Maverick to hit a few double-team combos. Dain ended up putting himself through a table as he was trying to hit Lorcan before the commercial.

We returned to see Lorcan using Maverick's own belt against him. Dain eventually tagged himself back in and took over. Lorcan and Burch tried to put him through two tables at ringside but he ended up bouncing off and landing on the ground.

After Maverick tried to rally, Lorcan and Burch hit him with their finisher for the win.

Grade: B-

Analysis

Starting off with a few minutes of chaos before having both teams recent to using tags was a strange way to begin a Street Fight. It was even weirder that either team was using tags at all since there are no disqualifications. This type of bout should always have Tornado tag rules with it.

They accidentally broke a table before they were supposed to at one point but they still had Dain go through it to break it into several pieces. A few minutes later, two tables Dain was supposed to go through refused to break and he landed on the floor in an awkward way.

The rest of the match was good, especially the moments when Maverick was fighting an uphill battle. He is the quintessential underdog and it's always fun to watch him make a comeback.

The odd couple dynamic of Dain and Maverick is great and they have grown into an entertaining duo in their short time together. This wasn't their night but they will find success down the road.