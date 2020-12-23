WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 23December 24, 2020
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 23
With TakeOver: WarGames now firmly in the rearview mirror, the men and women of NXT are looking to make the last couple of shows in 2020 as memorable as possible.
This week's show had a packed lineup with segments in and out of the ring, including a very special Gargano Christmas with Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory.
We also saw the odd couple of Killian Dain and Drake Maverick take on Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a Street Fight for the NXT tag titles.
Isaiah "Swerve" Scott looked to get some payback against Jake Atlas, Bronson Reed was in action and we got to see Kyle O'Reilly and Finn Balor relive their showdown for the NXT Championship.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of NXT.
Burch and Lorcan vs. Dain and Maverick (NXT Tag Team Title Street Fight)
As Lorcan and Burch made their way to the ring, Maverick and Dain attacked them from behind to get an early advantage in this Street Fight for the NXT tag titles.
Dain set up some tables at ringside while Maverick wedged some chairs in the corner of the ring. Burch and Lorcan recovered and took control. They worked together against Dain after taking out Maverick at ringside
Apparently, both teams decided to obey tags after a little while for some reason. Dain backdropped Lorcan onto two chairs before he brought in Maverick to hit a few double-team combos. Dain ended up putting himself through a table as he was trying to hit Lorcan before the commercial.
We returned to see Lorcan using Maverick's own belt against him. Dain eventually tagged himself back in and took over. Lorcan and Burch tried to put him through two tables at ringside but he ended up bouncing off and landing on the ground.
After Maverick tried to rally, Lorcan and Burch hit him with their finisher for the win.
Grade: B-
Analysis
Starting off with a few minutes of chaos before having both teams recent to using tags was a strange way to begin a Street Fight. It was even weirder that either team was using tags at all since there are no disqualifications. This type of bout should always have Tornado tag rules with it.
They accidentally broke a table before they were supposed to at one point but they still had Dain go through it to break it into several pieces. A few minutes later, two tables Dain was supposed to go through refused to break and he landed on the floor in an awkward way.
The rest of the match was good, especially the moments when Maverick was fighting an uphill battle. He is the quintessential underdog and it's always fun to watch him make a comeback.
The odd couple dynamic of Dain and Maverick is great and they have grown into an entertaining duo in their short time together. This wasn't their night but they will find success down the road.