Joe Judge: 'With All Due Respect to Christmas' Giants Have to Focus on Ravens

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Joe Judge cares about football. Christmas is an afterthought.

The New York Giants head coach shared his thoughts on the holiday during an interview with NFL Network Wednesday:

"With all due respect to Christmas, let's forget about Christmas for a little while and focus on the Ravens," he said.

Even with a Christmas tree in the background, Judge won't let the holiday become a distraction.

The Giants (5-9) are in the midst of a battle for the NFC East title, currently one game behind the Washington Football Team for first place with two weeks remaining in the season. It gives high stakes to New York's Week 16 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

While players may be able to spend Christmas Eve or Christmas Day with their families, it's clear Judge still wants the team focused on the task at hand.