Fantasy Football Week 16 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire

Fantasy Football Week 16 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver WireDecember 23, 2020
The championship round is here.
After 15 weeks of seemingly non-stop hurdle-clearing, the fantasy football community has made it to the finish line. This is what you've been preparing for all season, so make sure it's a sprint finish.
In order to turbo-boost your final burst, we're providing the top waiver-wire targets—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—at the marquee positions.
Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (40 Percent Rostered)
Grabbing a quarterback off of the waiver wire and plugging him into your championship-week lineup should feel preposterous. In almost every situation, it would be.
But Jalen Hurts looks like the exception to the rule—and a potential league-winner.
Maybe that feels hyperbolic to say about a rookie with two NFL starts under his belt, but did you see what he did in Week 15? Here's the list, via ESPN, of everyone who outscored him: no one. He led all fantasy players in Week 15 production after torching the Arizona Cardinals for 338 passing yards and three touchdowns, plus 11 carries for 63 yards and another score.
Up next, Hurts will lock horns with a Dallas Cowboys defense allowing the second-most points per game this season (30.9). There's a non-zero chance he could pace all fantasy players in points again.
Running Back: Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys (47 Percent Rostered)
While Tony Pollard is worth significant waiver attention this week, we'll start by recommending an initial scan for Jeff Wilson Jr. of the San Francisco 49ers. Wilson is just over our waiver-wire threshold at 55 percent rostered, but if he's available, snatch him up. Raheem Mostert's season is over, so the backfield should belong to Wilson.
That could be the same case with Pollard, though nothing has been decided with Ezekiel Elliott yet. A calf injury kept the Cowboys' starter out of Week 15, and perhaps Dallas' disappointing season will be reason to shut him down.
If that's the case, it will be all systems go for Pollard. The second-year rusher can post big fantasy numbers when given the opportunity, as he was in Week 15. The Cowboys afford him 12 carries and nine targets, which he turned into six receptions, 132 scrimmage yards and a pair of scores.
If Elliott sits again, Pollard could be a gold mine.
Wid Receiver: Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons (24 Percent Rostered)
Russell Gage started the season strong, quieted down for a while and is perking back up at the perfect time.
With Julio Jones sidelined by a hamstring injury, Gage has moved up the passing game's pecking order in Atlanta. Over the last three weeks, he has been targeted 25 times and delivered 14 receptions for 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Falcons have already been eliminated from the playoff race, so there's no obvious reason for the 31-year-old Jones to force his way back on to the field. Unless you ask Jones. He still wants to return and received a platelet-rich plasma injection in the hamstring in early December, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Gage's fantasy value isn't entirely dependent on Jones' availability—Jones played in Week 13, when Gage had four catches for 51 yards and a score—but it obviously goes way up if Jones can't go. Either way, Gage is worth a look for anyone needing a lift at the wide receiver spot.