Fantasy Football Week 16 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire

Grabbing a quarterback off of the waiver wire and plugging him into your championship-week lineup should feel preposterous. In almost every situation, it would be.

But Jalen Hurts looks like the exception to the rule—and a potential league-winner.

Maybe that feels hyperbolic to say about a rookie with two NFL starts under his belt, but did you see what he did in Week 15? Here's the list, via ESPN, of everyone who outscored him: no one. He led all fantasy players in Week 15 production after torching the Arizona Cardinals for 338 passing yards and three touchdowns, plus 11 carries for 63 yards and another score.

Up next, Hurts will lock horns with a Dallas Cowboys defense allowing the second-most points per game this season (30.9). There's a non-zero chance he could pace all fantasy players in points again.