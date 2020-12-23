Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide

Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional GuideDecember 23, 2020
If you've made it to the championship game of your fantasy football league, there's a decent chance that you've taken some risks this season that worked out. Over the course of the NFL season, fantasy managers always have to make difficult lineup decisions, potentially benching an established player in favor of a sleeper.
Make enough right decision, and you're likely to have success. And that may have you preparing for a championship matchup in Week 16 with your league's title on the line.
Like any other week, there will be tough decisions to make heading into the weekend. So, you may want to consider some sleepers if you have a starter or two with a tough matchup.
Here's a look at some rankings for Week 16, along with several sleepers to consider for your lineup.
Quarterbacks
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. ATL)
2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (vs. SF)
3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (at DAL)
4. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (vs. CIN)
5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (at NE)
6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. TEN)
7. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (vs. NYG)
8. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (vs. LAR)
9. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. DEN)
10. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at DET)
Sleeper: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (at LV)
Last week, Tagovailoa scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the Dolphins' win over the Patriots to go along with his 145 yards through the air. It's not reasonable to expect the rookie quarterback to score on the ground every week, but he should put up better passing numbers in Week 16, giving him some fantasy consideration.
The Raiders are giving up 259.6 passing yards per game (seventh most in the NFL), so Tagovailoa should have an opportunity to air it out. It helps that the Dolphins could be getting back some injured playmakers, including wide receiver DeVante Parker and tight end Mike Gesicki.
Tagovailoa has put up decent numbers recently, passing for 296 yards in Week 13 against the Bengals and for 316 yards against the Chiefs in Week 14. If he can do that and pass for at least two touchdowns, he could be a good quarterback to stream in fantasy, potentially filling in for a starter who has a tough matchup.
Running Backs
1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (vs. MIN)
2. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (vs. TEN)
3. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. DEN)
4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (at GB)
5. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (at NO)
6. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (at DAL)
7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (at NYJ)
8. David Johnson, Houston Texans (vs. CIN)
9. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. MIA)
10. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (vs. JAX)
Sleeper: J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team (vs. CAR)
Antonio Gibson is continuing to deal with a toe injury, so it's possible that McKissic will again be the lead back for Washington in its Week 16 home matchup against Carolina. Even if Gibson plays, he may not get as many touches as he normally would, so McKissic could still be in line for a strong showing.
Last week, McKissic had a season-high 13 carries and ran for 51 yards, while he continued to be involved in the passing game, notching nine catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. He's been a frequent target no matter who is at quarterback for Washington (Alex Smith or Dwayne Haskins Jr.), and it's likely that will continue to be the case.
It's an important game for Washington, which could potentially clinch the NFC East title this week. It will need to play its best, and that typically means maximizing McKissic's value out of the backfield. Expect him to be a solid flex option in fantasy this week, especially if Gibson sits out again.
Wide Receivers
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (vs. TEN)
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. ATL)
3. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (vs. SF)
4. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. DEN)
5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (at NE)
6. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (vs. LAR)
7. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (at KC)
8. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears (at JAX)
9. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (at SEA)
10. Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit Lions (vs. TB)
Sleeper: Tyron Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. DEN)
Allen isn't the only Chargers receiver worth starting this week, as Johnson has clearly developed a strong connection with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert in recent weeks. Johnson has scored a touchdown in each of Los Angeles' past two games—the rookie hadn't scored since Week 4 prior to that.
Johnson has had at least 50 receiving yards in five of his past six games, frequently hauling in deep passes from Herbert. Because he's a deep threat, he can be a bit of a risk to play in fantasy. However, more often than not, he's been a reliable contributor of late, especially with his current touchdown streak.
When the Chargers played the Broncos on the road in Week 8, they had 485 total yards offense. It could be another big showing for Los Angeles this time, and there's a solid chance that Johnson will be part of it.
Tight Ends
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. ATL)
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. MIA)
3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (vs. NYG)
4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (vs. TB)
5. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at DET)
6. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. DEN)
7. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (at DAL)
8. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team (vs. CAR)
9. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (vs. TEN)
10. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints (vs. MIN)
Sleeper: Jordan Akins, Houston Texans (vs. CIN)
Although Akins has scored only one touchdown this season (which came back in the Texans' season opener), he's been frequently involved in Houston's offense of late. He's been targeted six times in three of the past five games, and last week, he had five receptions for 50 yards against Indianapolis.
Now, the Texans are facing the Bengals, who are allowing 372.4 total yards per game, 11th most in the NFL. It's likely to be a big day for Houston's offense with all its playmakers, and Akins could end up being an instrumental part of that.
This should be a good opportunity for Akins to end his touchdown drought. So, consider him as a streaming option at tight end if you need one this week.