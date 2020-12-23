Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide

0 of 4

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

If you've made it to the championship game of your fantasy football league, there's a decent chance that you've taken some risks this season that worked out. Over the course of the NFL season, fantasy managers always have to make difficult lineup decisions, potentially benching an established player in favor of a sleeper.

Make enough right decision, and you're likely to have success. And that may have you preparing for a championship matchup in Week 16 with your league's title on the line.

Like any other week, there will be tough decisions to make heading into the weekend. So, you may want to consider some sleepers if you have a starter or two with a tough matchup.

Here's a look at some rankings for Week 16, along with several sleepers to consider for your lineup.