Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Advice for Fringe Flex Fantasy Football Starters

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

There may still be two weeks left in the NFL's regular season, but for most fantasy football managers, it all comes down to Week 16—championship week.

You've crunched the numbers all season, second-guessed yourself at every turn and held back on numerous last-minute roster swaps. If you've made it this far, congratulations and welcome to the most agonizing week of fantasy football.

There's no margin for error left, which makes every roster decision pivotal from this point forward. You thought the last 16 weeks were tough? Nothing hurts more than making it to the final round only to go home empty-handed.

Here's a look at some flex players who can help bring home a title and, perhaps more importantly, those who should be avoided at all costs.