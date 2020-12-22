    Tom Brady Takes Shot at Colts After Tony Dungy Ranks Him 6th-Toughest QB to Face

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 23, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after a Tampa Bay Buccaneers touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had no words for Tony Dungy after the former head coach of the Bucs and the Indianapolis Colts ranked him as only the sixth-toughest quarterback in NFL history to coach against.

    Instead, he opted for a photo—of the 2014 AFC finalist banner hanging from the rafters at Lucas Oil Stadium.

    Brady, then with the New England Patriots, engineered a 45-7 rout of Andrew Luck and the Colts in the AFC Championship Game as he threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns on 23-of-35 passing. 

    The Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl, Brady's fourth, against the Seattle Seahawks. 

    Dungy wasn't the coach of the Colts in 2014, but he had plenty of experience against Brady during his seven seasons with Indianapolis. 

