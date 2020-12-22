Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Andy Reid Trolled Me with 'Catching Kelce' Trick Play Name

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looked to his top receiver for inspiration for one of the team's red-zone trick plays—to provide both the scoring and the name.

Kelce's quick-flip pass from Patrick Mahomes resulted in a touchdown that put the Chiefs up 14-0 at the start of the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The name of the play? "Catching Kelce," after the Bachelor-like dating show Kelce starred on in 2016.

Kelce has reportedly ended his relationship with the woman he found love with on the show, but he's managed much better on the football field.