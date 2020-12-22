Raheem Morris Has 'Earned' Consideration for Full-Time Falcons HC Job, Per McKay

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Raheem Morris may not see his run as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons end with the 2020 season.

Team president Rich McKay told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter that Morris, who took over for Dan Quinn after the team fired him following an 0-5 start, has "earned" an interview for the job this offseason.

"He is really a good football coach," McKay said. "He inherited a situation. We were 0-5. When you're an interim coach with 11 weeks to go, that's more than challenging. He's earned that right to be interviewed, and he will."

Morris has led the Falcons to a 4-5 record since taking over before Week 6, when Atlanta beat the Minnesota Vikings for its first win of the season.

The 44-year-old, who has worked with the Falcons since 2015 in various capacities, including defensive coordinator to begin this year, brings head coaching experience from his time in Tampa Bay. He worked with the Bucs during their 2002 Super Bowl championship through 2005 as an assistant and returned in 2007 as the team's defensive backs coach.

He took over the squad in 2009. In his second year as a head coach, he just missed the postseason at 10-6, but he lost the job after going 4-12 in 2011.

After he moved on from Tampa Bay, Morris went to Washington as a defensive backs coach.