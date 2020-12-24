Ranking the Most Intriguing Buy-Low Starting Pitchers in MLB Free Agency

0 of 10

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The 2020-21 MLB free-agent market was already thin on starting pitching before Marcus Stroman and Kevin Gausman both accepted their qualifying offers to return to their teams for another year.

What's left is a market headlined by NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer, but sorely lacking in alternative options who don't come with significant injury or performance question marks.

Seasoned veterans Adam Wainwright and Masahiro Tanaka represent the best of the second-tier of starters, while 2019 All-Star Jake Odorizzi is also expected to bounce back from a lost 2020 campaign.

Beyond those four starters, it's slim pickings, but there are a number of intriguing bounce-back candidates who could provide significant value on a low-cost, short-term deal.

Ahead we've ranked the nine most appealing buy-low starting pitching options still available in free agency, based on the likelihood they will provide positive value going forward.

There are plenty of familiar names on this list, and each of them come with their own mix of upside and red flags.