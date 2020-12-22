Logan Paul Responds to Canelo Alvarez, Calls Out Boxer for Failed Drug Tests

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Logan Paul accused Canelo Alvarez of holding him to a double standard after Alvarez diminished his attempt at a boxing career.

Through a translator, Alvarez told TMZ Sports that Logan Paul, his brother Jake Paul and athletes from other sports staging major boxing events shows "a lack of respect."

Paul responded by bringing up Canelo's positive test for clenbuterol ahead of a 2018 fight against Gennady Golovkin.

"I think he's the guy that got caught using steroids twice," Paul said during a stream with The Night Shift Gaming (via TMZ Sports). "We want to talk about disrespecting boxing, talk about a guy who didn't play by the rules."

He also posited Alvarez might be envious because "I get a chance to beat [Floyd] Mayweather, and he lost to him."

Paul and Mayweather are slated to fight in an exhibition on Feb. 20.

That gives Paul an opportunity to succeed where Alvarez failed. Canelo lost to Mayweather by majority decision in September 2013.

In the unlikely event that he topples the unbeaten legend, Paul would have bragging rights on Alvarez and a number of other notable boxers. The fact that it will have been an exhibition bout would water down the result somewhat, though.

One could argue Paul's general feeling of disrespect is somewhat justified, though not for the reason he cited.

To some extent, having famous YouTubers and former NBA stars fight on big stages doesn't reflect positively on boxing, but nobody tunes into these shows to watch competition at the highest level.

Be it judging scandals, alleged fight-fixing, unscrupulous promoters or a general inability to schedule the matchups fans want to see the most, boxing does a pretty good job of undercutting itself at times.