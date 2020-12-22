NFL Playoff Scenarios 2020-21: Bucs, Rams, Browns, More Can Clinch in Week 16

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

With two weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, seven teams have an opportunity to clinch playoff berths in Week 16.

The Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team can punch their ticket to the postseason this weekend:

Among that group of seven teams, the Titans, Rams and Buccaneers have the easiest path to get in by winning their respective games.

The other teams need to win and get some help.

Washington can clinch its first NFC East title since 2015 with a victory over the Carolina Panthers and a loss or tie by the New York Giants against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns can clinch their first playoff berth since 2002 with a win or tie over the New York Jets and one of three other teams losing or tying: the Ravens, Colts and Miami Dolphins.

If the Browns win and the Colts defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers, that would set up a Week 17 matchup between Cleveland and Pittsburgh to determine the AFC North champion.

Coming off their stunning loss to the Jets, the Rams still control their playoff destiny if they can defeat the Seattle Seahawks. A Seahawks win Sunday would make them the NFC West champions for the first time since 2016.

The Buccaneers can clinch their first postseason appearance in 13 years with a win over the Detroit Lions or a loss or tie by the Chicago Bears in their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite losing their last two games, the New Orleans Saints will be able to celebrate their fourth straight NFC South championship if they defeat the Minnesota Vikings. They can also clinch the division title if the Bucs lose to Detroit.

The Arizona Cardinals will keep a close eye on the Bears-Jaguars game since a Chicago loss or tie and a Cardinals win over the San Francisco 49ers would put them in the playoffs.

The Titans have two scenarios at play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. If they win or one of the Dolphins and Ravens loses, they are in the playoffs. If they win and the Colts lose to Pittsburgh, they will be AFC South champions for the first time since 2008.

The Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, both of whom have already locked up playoff spots, can clinch the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences. The Chiefs would get the top spot with a win or tie against the Atlanta Falcons. The Packers need to beat the Titans and have the Seahawks lose or tie against the Rams.